Chemesis International Inc. Announces the Addition of Terry White as Senior Vice President of Operations

Terry White is an accomplished executive and a former Director of Vending Operations at Coca-Cola

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Chemesis International Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:CSI)(OTC PINK:CADMF)(FRA:CWAB) is pleased to announce the addition of Terry White as Senior Vice President of Operations, an experienced executive whom has extensive history of working in the food & beverages industry. Terry is highly skilled in Convenience, Customer Marketing, Consumer Products, Sales, and Continuous Improvement.

Terry White, Senior Vice President of Operations commented, "I am excited to have the opportunity to partner with Chemesis on this initiative. I believe we are still in the infancy of the CBD Market growth potential, and our unattended retail solution, provides a unique niche to both educate and quickly provide consumers with the products that satisfies their need. Chemesis has a unique solution, at the right time and given my background, I am excited to be a part of it, and look forward to bringing it to market, and exceeding all growth projections."

Terry will work with Chemesis & its team to assist in the execution and development of backend logistics and processes that focus on improving the consumer vending experience/VICKI program. Through this work Terry will work to further implement optimizations/implementation of proven industry best practices, which comes with his experience from the vending industry as a key contributor in the success of new go-to market strategies.

"We are elated to welcome Terry to the team, his breadth of experience in this industry is priceless and will certainly help us further develop and implement our VICKI program," said President of Chemesis, Josh Rosenberg. "Terry will work with the team to optimize the VICKI program, improve logistics and SOPs that will support speed to market and scale of the business."

Terry White has extensive experience in the beverage & consumer good industry, including,

25+ plus years of increasing responsibility in the Beverage/ Consumer Goods Industry.

As a key member of the inaugural Business Transformation Team at Coca-Cola, successfully led several National and Global projects/ initiatives, outperforming initial projections.

Keynote speaker at the Global Vending Conference for Coca-Cola.

Significant experience working at the C-Suite level.

Well versed with Setting Strategy, Organizational Design, Policy/ Procedures, Procurement, Logistics, and establishing KBIs to measure/ improve Operational Efficiencies.

While at CCE, Led NABU in Sales and GP for 4 straight years, overseeing Cold Drink in two different Divisions.

About Chemesis International Inc.:

Chemesis International Inc. (CSE:CSI) (OTC PINK:CADMF) is a U.S. focused multi-state cannabis company, that is focused on providing an artificially intelligent (AI) based retail solution. The Company currently holds exclusive rights to an AI based kiosk which can be deployed in high traffic areas such as, shopping malls, stadiums, transit hubs, workplaces, and large corporate headquarters.

Chemesis holds exclusive rights of the VICKI Intelligent Self-Checkout retail solution for sale of cannabis products across North America. Powered by artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, VICKI is a modern replacement for traditional vending experiences and the first retail solution.

