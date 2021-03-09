Innovative offering now available across Cyxtera's European data center footprint

Cyxtera, a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, today announced the expanded availability of its Enterprise Bare Metal service to customers from its data center facilities in Amsterdam and Frankfurt. Cyxtera Enterprise Bare Metal offers customers the security, control, and performance of dedicated colocation infrastructure in an on-demand, subscription-based model.

Cyxtera's Enterprise Bare Metal offering helps companies seamlessly extend their existing colocation infrastructure to create extensible hybrid environments via leading providers of enterprise-grade infrastructure. The company's offering is also well suited for companies looking to rapidly extend their digital infrastructure into a new market while avoiding large capital expenditures, lengthy implementation cycles, or the necessity to add to local staff.

"Today, Tevalis are an industry leading technology provider for the hospitality industry, supporting over 2,000 sites and 8,000 systems throughout the UK and internationally," James Cook, Managing Director, Tevalis. "It is vitally important that all our clients have the best point of sale experience in place to drive their business forward. By working with Cyxtera and selecting their on-demand Enterprise Bare Metal solution we have the flexibility to meet our clients demanding and dynamic requirements, allowing us to provide a consistent experience to our fast-growing international customer base."

Cyxtera's Enterprise Bare Metal offering is available for customers from its world-class data centers in top-tier markets across the company's global footprint. In total, Enterprise Bare Metal is now available from 12 markets Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and London in Europe, as well as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey Metro, Northern Virginia, Phoenix, and Silicon Valley in North America.

"Our Enterprise Bare Metal offering delivers access to digital infrastructure that meets stringent compliance and security requirements in a dynamic fashion to allow our enterprise customers to deploy the capacity they need as their business needs change," said Randy Rowland, Chief Operating Officer of Cyxtera. "We're excited to bring this capability to our world-class facilities in Amsterdam and Frankfurt."

The Cyxtera Enterprise Bare Metal platform is designed to meet a broad range of workload needs and provides access to infrastructure from leading enterprise IT providers like HPE, Fujitsu and NVIDIA. In addition, Cyxtera works with key partners, like Boston Limited, across multiple geographic markets to extend the reach of its offering to customers globally.

"Boston works with clients in a variety of industries from large-scale enterprises to entrepreneurial start-ups," said Dev Tyagi, CSMO of Boston Limited. "It is because we are so close to the infrastructure requirements of our customers, that we are the first to experience changes in how they consume and pay for technology. Our partnership with Cyxtera is testament to their state-of-the-art facilities supporting excellent connectivity over an expanding geography, and is an attractive proposition for customer-centric data centre solutions. We are happy to be partnered with Cyxtera to extend services to our client base as well as bringing new AI practices to the fore."

Cyxtera's data center facilities in Amsterdam and Frankfurt offer leading enterprises and financial institutions scalable colocation solutions and access to various cloud and managed service providers. Cyxtera's Amsterdam data center facility is home to three of the world's largest Internet exchanges and is close to several key undersea cable landing stations. The company's Frankfurt data center facilities are 10km apart from each other, which makes them an appealing offering to companies searching for disaster recovery and backup solutions.

About Cyxtera

Cyxtera is a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services. The company operates a footprint of 61 data centers in 29 markets around the world, providing services to more than 2,300 leading enterprises and U.S. federal government agencies. Cyxtera brings proven operational excellence, global scale, flexibility and customer-focused innovation together to provide a comprehensive portfolio of data center and interconnection services. For more information, please visit www.cyxtera.com.

