Continuing its mission to deliver sustainable solutions, ProAmpac, a flexible packaging leader, in collaboration with Westlab, an international brand of luxury, natural, accessible, and affordable mineral bathing salts, announced a recyclable pouch for premium bathing salts.

"Partnering with a leading brand like Westlab is critical in bringing to market the latest in sustainable flexible packaging innovations. Westlab's forward-thinking along with ProAmpac's material-science expertise proves that greener flexible packaging can support a variety of markets and applications," states Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac.

These premium bath salts are the first commercial packaging application that uses ProActive Recyclable R-1050 film, part of ProAmpac's ProActive Sustainability product offerings. The pouch is considered recycle-ready and approved for polyethylene film collection streams.

"Westlab prides itself on being on the forefront of wellness. Therefore, providing consumers with packaging that is more sustainable is a must. ProAmpac's film is not only recyclable, but it ran at-rate on our filling machines. This pouch is an all-around win," stated Nigel Hargreaves, sales director, Westlab.

The new stand-up pouch includes a recyclable zipper closure and HD flexographic printing to ensure clear messaging and branding. Besides being a recycle-ready packaging solution, the new pouch contains almost 10 percent less packaging material compared with the non-recyclable version, without compromising product performance and safety.

"A key challenge ProAmpac faced when developing this recyclable, foil-free pouch was to deliver superior toughness and drop resistance for 1 kilogram of salt product inside while using less material," stated Manuel Jaggi, product development manager for ProAmpac. "R-1050 not only delivers the durability required, but it also provides high heat resistance, which maintains filling machine efficiency. In addition, its high surface gloss gives the packaging a pop-off-the-shelf appeal."

Westlab's bath salts can be found at fine retailers in the European Union and the U.S. To learn more about ProAmpac's ProActive Sustainability offerings contact Marketing@ProAmpac.com or go to ProAmpac.com/Sustainability.

About Westlab

Westlab are the leading global experts of natural, mineral bathing salts, transforming category growth. Westlab's mission is to make great quality, natural wellness products available to ordinary working people and their families, at a consumer-friendly price point. 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free, Westlab's multi award-winning portfolio of bath salts are designed to enhance daily wellbeing. The benefits of Westlab Salts include fitness recovery, sleep, body cleansing and relaxation fundamental for supporting health and wellbeing during these current challenging times. For more information, visit www.westlab.co.uk

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by four core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information, visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products, services, and healthcare sectors. The firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

