Deltek Announces Winners of the Deltek Global Partner Awards Program for 2020

Deltek recognizes innovation and achievements of partners, including Baker Tilly, BDO, Central Consulting Group, ConstructConnect, Full Sail Partners, Infotek Consulting, Premier Consulting & Integration, Silversoft and Tangram

HERNDON, Va., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, today announces its esteemed winners of The Deltek Global Partner Awards Program for their outstanding accomplishments in 2020.

The Deltek Partner Network amplifies Deltek's cloud-based enterprise software offering for project-based businesses and expands the Deltek customer base around the world. Through Deltek partners, more companies can experience better project intelligence enabling them to make better decisions about their business and manage their unique projects in a collaborative and end-to-end platform.

This year, Deltek would like to recognize the significant accomplishments of these nine partners which represent the program's systems integrators, value-added resellers, independent software vendors, accounting firms and consulting firms:

Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year - Baker Tilly

GovCon Partner of the Year - Infotek Consulting

North America Reseller Partner of the Year - Full Sail Partners

International Reseller Partner of the Year - Silversoft

Services Excellence Partner of the Year - Central Consulting Group

Customer Satisfaction Partner of the Year - BDO

Top New Customer Acquisition Partner of the Year - ConstructConnect

New Partner of the Year - Tangram

Excellence in Marketing Innovation Partner of the Year - Premier Consulting & Integration

"2020 has been a year like no other and Deltek's deep partner network enabled thousands of customers to quickly pivot and strengthen their businesses during these uncertain times," said Jonathan Eisner, Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Alliances. "It is an honor to recognize the outstanding achievements and innovation of these partners. We look forward to a fantastic and successful 2021 with our Deltek Project Nation partners as we continue to expand this program around the world."

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management, and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. Learn more at www.deltek.com.

