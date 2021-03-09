DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Announcement on Shareholding Information of the Top Ten Shareholders and the Top Ten Shareholders without Selling Restrictions in relation to the A-Share Repurchase Scheme
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 09 March 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") deliberated and approved the Proposal on the Scheme of Repurchase of a Portion of A-share Public Shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. on the 16th meeting of the tenth session of the Board of Directors convened on 5 March 2021, the details of which are disclosed on the Announcement on the Scheme of Repurchase of a Portion of A-Share Public Shares and relevant announcement on resolutions of the Board of Directors dated 6 March 2021 by the Company through designated information disclosure media.
According to the Detailed Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Implementation of Repurchase of Shares by Listed Companies and other relevant requirements, the names, the number of shares held and the percentage of shareholding of the top 10 shareholders and the top 10 shareholders without selling restrictions whose names appeared on the share register on the previous trading day of the announcement on resolutions of the 16th meeting of the tenth session of the Board of Directors (namely 5 March 2021), are hereby announced as follows:
I. Shareholdings of the top 10 shareholders of the Company:
Note: The pooled account of the H-share shareholders of the account company is the original data provided to the Company by the Hong Kong registration agency in accordance with local market practices and technical settings after the merger, and does not represent the ultimate shareholder.
II. Shareholdings of the top 10 shareholders without selling restrictions of the Company
Note: The pooled account of the H-share shareholders of the account company is the original data provided to the Company by the Hong Kong registration agency in accordance with local market practices and technical settings after the merger, and does not represent the ultimate shareholder.
About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:
