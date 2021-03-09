Announcement on Shareholding Information of the Top Ten Shareholders and the Top Ten Shareholders without Selling Restrictions in relation to the A-Share Repurchase Scheme

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt, 09 March 2021 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Company") deliberated and approved the Proposal on the Scheme of Repurchase of a Portion of A-share Public Shares of Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. on the 16th meeting of the tenth session of the Board of Directors convened on 5 March 2021, the details of which are disclosed on the Announcement on the Scheme of Repurchase of a Portion of A-Share Public Shares and relevant announcement on resolutions of the Board of Directors dated 6 March 2021 by the Company through designated information disclosure media.

According to the Detailed Rules of the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Implementation of Repurchase of Shares by Listed Companies and other relevant requirements, the names, the number of shares held and the percentage of shareholding of the top 10 shareholders and the top 10 shareholders without selling restrictions whose names appeared on the share register on the previous trading day of the announcement on resolutions of the 16th meeting of the tenth session of the Board of Directors (namely 5 March 2021), are hereby announced as follows:

I. Shareholdings of the top 10 shareholders of the Company:

No. Name of shareholders Class of shares Number of shares held (Share) Percentage of the total share capital(%) 1 HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED (note) H-Share 2,073,411,693 22.33 2 Haier Electric Appliances International Co.,Ltd. (Renamed to Haier COSMO Co., Ltd.) A-Share 1,258,684,824 13.56 3 Haier Group Corporation A-Share 1,072,610,764 11.55 4 HCH (HK) INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO., LIMITED H-Share 538,560,000 5.80 5 Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited A-Share 495,899,682 5.34 6 China Securities Finance Corporation Limited A-Share 182,592,654 1.97 7 Qingdao Haier Venture & Investment Information Co., Ltd. A-Share 172,252,560 1.86 8 ALIBABA INVESTMENT LIMITED H-Share 83,823,993 0.90 9 Qingdao Haichuangzhi Management Consulting Enterprise (Limited Partnership) A-Share 73,011,000 0.79 10 Central Huijin Asset Management Ltd. A-Share 69,539,900 0.75

Note: The pooled account of the H-share shareholders of the account company is the original data provided to the Company by the Hong Kong registration agency in accordance with local market practices and technical settings after the merger, and does not represent the ultimate shareholder.

II. Shareholdings of the top 10 shareholders without selling restrictions of the Company

About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.:

Haier is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household appliances with a focus on smart home solutions and customized mass production. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. develops, produces and distributes a wide range of household appliances. These include refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, kitchen appliances as well as smaller household appliances and an extensive range of intelligent household appliances. The Company distributes its products through leading household brands such as Haier, Casarte, Leader, Candy, GE Appliances, AQUA and Fisher & Paykel. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. has launched Smart Home Experiential Cloud, which connects homes, users, enterprises and ecosystem partners, and facilitates the integration of Haier's online, offline and micro-store businesses and supports user interaction to further optimize the user experience.

