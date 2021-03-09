Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE: BUZZ) (OTC Pink: LMLLF) ("PharmaDrug" or the "Company") wholly-owned subsidiary, Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc. ("Sairiyo"), a biotechnology company focused on the research and development of Cepharanthine, a repurposed and reformulated naturally-derived compound for the potential treatment of cancer, neurological, inflammatory and infectious diseases, is pleased to announce that world-renowned drug-repurposing expert, Moshe Rogosnitzky, has been appointed to Sairiyo's newly-formed scientific and clinical advisory board for Cepharanthine as a potential treatment for cancer, neurological, inflammatory and infectious diseases.

Moshe Rogosnitzky, heads Drug Rediscovery Group Ltd in Rehovot, Israel, focusing on the repurposing of generic drugs for diseases such as ophthalmic disorders, viral infections, insomnia, pain disorders, and opioid addiction. He also serves as executive director of the MedInsight Institute, a US/Israel non-profit organization that educates physicians and patients about treatment opportunities using generic drugs in an off-label fashion. A pioneer in the generic drug-repurposing field, and in personalized cancer therapy, Mr. Rogosnitzky has more than 15 years of experience in the use of Cepharanthine for treating advanced cancers, as well as androgenic alopecia, or male-pattern baldness. In 2011, he published a comprehensive review on the potential of Cepharanthine for a range of clinical conditions. Most recently he has published a review of Cepharanthine's potential in treating COVID-19.

"I am passionate about repurposing safe and well-established drugs for treating cancer, whether alone or as adjuvants to existing therapies. Cepharanthine presents a unique opportunity to repurpose an extremely safe drug that has been approved and used in Japan for other clinical indications for many years," said Mr. Rogosnitzky. "It is my hope that this plant-derived drug, possessing an enviable safety record, will provide fresh hope to patients suffering from incurable cancers and other serious and life-threatening diseases."

"We are grateful to have Moshe Rogosnitzky join us as an advisor to support our development plans with Cepharanthine which has tremendous potential in not only cancer but also in other serious and rare diseases," said Daniel Cohen, CEO of PharmaDrug. "Moshe Rogosnitzky has an in-depth knowledge and appreciation for Cepharanthine's potential and him joining our scientific and clinical advisory board dedicated to unlocking Cepharanthine's clinical utility for cancers and other indications brings value to our objective in developing a unique franchise with Cepharanthine."

Sairiyo received U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") orphan drug designation approval for Cepharanthine in the treatment of esophageal cancer.

Cepharanthine is a natural product and an approved drug used for more than 70 years in Japan to treat a variety of acute and chronic diseases. In clinical research, Cepharanthine exhibits multiple pharmacological properties including anti-oxidative, anti-inflammatory, immuno-regulatory, anti-cancer, anti-viral and anti-parasitic properties1. Sairiyo has an exclusive license from a research and development organization to develop and commercialize reformulated Cepharanthine for all diseases and exclusive rights to the patent, method of manufacturing, clinical supply, pre-clinical data and know-how to support FDA clinical trials.

The Company's pharmaceutical strategy with Cepharanthine will focus on expanding its potential in cancer through pre-clinical and clinical research, forming research collaborations with academic institutions and industry and adding medical and clinical experts to its scientific and clinical advisory board.

About PharmaDrug Inc.

PharmaDrug is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of controlled-substances and natural medicines such as psychedelics, cannabis and naturally-derived approved drugs. The Company owns 80% of Pharmadrug Production GmbH, a German medical cannabis distributor, with a Schedule I European Union narcotics license and German EuGMP certification allowing for the importation and distribution of medical cannabis to pharmacies in Germany and throughout the EU. The Company also owns 100% of Super Smart, a Dutch company building a modern adult use psychedelic retail business with an elevated and educational focus. PharmaDrug recently acquired Sairiyo Therapeutics, a biotech company that specializes in researching and reformulating established natural medicines with a goal of bringing them through regulatory and research driven clinical trials.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED NOR DOES IT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein is forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information in relation to: advancing the clinical development of Cepharanthine; advancing into FDA clinical trials for esophageal cancer; finding other avenues for Catharanthine's diverse opportunities; developing a strategy to commence unique and value adding research in the psychedelic space. This forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions the Company believes are reasonable. These assumptions include but are not limited to the ability of the Company to successfully execute on its plans for the Company and Sairiyo; and the Company's continued response and ability to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic being consistent with, or better than, its ability and response to date.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; the actual results of the Company's future operations; competition; changes in legislation affecting the Company; the ability to obtain and maintain required permits and approvals, the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures, service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, economic activity, financing, supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit the Company's ability to obtain external financing.

The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

