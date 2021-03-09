Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Blows Away Company Single Day Record with Nearly $1,000,000 in New Purchase Orders

Long-Standing Customer(s) Expands Relationship with Interactive Touch Panels, Set a New Record for G2 Interactive Products in a Single Day

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that Valdosta City School District and Newton County School District, both in Georgia, have initiated additional new purchase orders totaling $916,000.

The new purchase orders were initiated and processed prior to the passing of the new stimulus funding for education and are great indicators of Galaxy's growth potential due to increased resources to school budgets. The new orders include G2 interactive panels, accessories (G2 wireless keyboards and mobile stands) and G2 Suite of learning software and demonstrate both customers continued support for technology in the classrooms and school buildings.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Valdosta and Newton are both continual long-standing customers having purchased a wide variety of our technology solutions for in the classroom and school building. This aggregate of purchase orders received yesterday represents several smaller orders as well as the single largest order received from Valdosta to-date. Receiving these orders yesterday gives us great insight into Galaxy's possibilities after budgets are increased, with the final passing of the new stimulus package."

The Valdosta City School District is a public school district in Valdosta, Georgia with 7,000 student enrollment and 450 faculty. It serves the city of Valdosta, with its five elementary schools, 2 middle schools, one high school, one alternative school and one academy.

For additional information on Valdosta City Schools, please visit: https://www.gocats.org

The Newton County Schools System is a public school district in Newton County, Georgia, based in Covington, with 20,000 student enrollment and 850 faculty. It serves the communities of Covington, Mansfield, Newborn, Oxford, Porterdale, and Social Circle., with its thirteen elementary schools, five middle schools, three high schools, one alternative, one academy, and one theme school.

For additional information on Newton County Schools, please visit: https://www.newtoncountyschools.org

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors Contact:

IR@GalaxyNext.us

P: 888-859-1274

