Perk Labs Inc.: Perk Labs Announces New Web App and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Perk Labs Inc. (CSE:PERK)(OTCQB:PKLBF)(FKT:PKLB) ("Perk" or the "Company"), the parent company of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with exclusive perks on curated lifestyle products and digital gift cards, is pleased to announce that it has launched a new web app located at perkhero.com (for the US market) and perkhero.ca (for the Canadian market) to enable users to make purchases and receive rewards using their desktop or mobile web browser.

The new web app marks a significant advancement in the Company's ability to build its presence on the internet and leverage social media advertising. The new web app has been built using a modern next.js framework and has much of the same functionality as the Perk Hero mobile app, including promotions, checkout and rewards functionality. The new web app shares the same database as the Perk Hero mobile app and is able to leverage Perk Hero's custom Shopify integrations by automatically syncing all integrated products. Previously, the Company had a basic Wordpress website and relied on a third party eCommerce platform for its eCommerce functionality that was not synced with the Company's database and required manual uploading to the website.

"We have discovered that some of our customers would prefer to shop with a lightweight web app or by using their desktop computer instead of a mobile app and since we are always listening to our customers, Perk's team went ahead and developed the necessary platform" says Perk Labs CEO Jonathan Hoyles. "On top of being a great tool for our customers, the new web app also provides Perk with additional instruments to leverage data and reach customers through data-driven digital advertisements while reducing our dependence on third party app stores."

The new web app will enable the Company to quickly build a larger web presence which will help to improve search engine optimization so that it can rank more highly on Google's search algorithms. Further, by listing its products on its web app, Perk Hero is now able to better leverage targeted social media advertisements on Facebook and Instagram where a purchase can now be made within one or two clicks as opposed to requiring an app download.

Perk Labs also announced today that it has recently developed an integration with Plaid and Rotessa. Plaid is a US fintech company that powers other consumer focused apps such as Venmo, Coinbase and Drop. Plaid's solution provides customer insights and helps Perk Hero verify bank accounts. Rotessa is a payment processor that Perk is working with to lower its payment processing fees by enabling customers to load their Perk Hero digital wallet by using Automated Clearing House (ACH) or Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) from their bank account.

Perk now has over 90 merchants and almost 4,000 products listed on its marketplace. Recent additions to its growing offering of digital gift cards include Walmart, Wayfair, and The Keg.

Corporate Update

Perk Labs announced today that it is working with Metamend Digital Marketing Agency, a leading enterprise marketing firm that provides digital marketing services to clients globally. Metamend will help the Company grow its traffic and conversions, with a focus on the US market. Perk has been working with a number of professional art directors, designers, and content creators to create high quality converting content that will be used by Metamend to market direct-to-consumers on a mass scale.

The Company also announced today that since renewing its At-The-Market Program it has raised $385k. The financing proceeds strengthen Perk's balance sheet, providing it with the flexibility to fund its growth strategies.

About Perk Labs Inc.

Perk Labs Inc. is the owner of Perk Hero, the mobile commerce platform with exclusive perks on e-gift cards and curated lifestyle products. The Perk Hero platform was engineered for reliability and scale using enterprise-level technology made available to businesses of all sizes. Perk Hero provides an innovative platform for the sale of digital gift cards featuring brands such as Walmart, Wayfair, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off Fifth, Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, PlayStation, Microsoft, Xbox, Nintendo, Indigo and Esso. For more information about Perk Labs, please visit www.perklabs.io

For more information contact:

Jonathan Hoyles

CEO

Perk Labs Inc.

(833) 338-0299

investors@perklabs.io

Iryna Zheliasko, Manager, Corporate Communications

CHF Capital Markets

416-868-1079 x 229

iryna@chfir.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: "may", "believe", "thinks", "expect", "exploring", "expand", "could", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "pursue", "potentially", "projected", "should", "will" and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, and that the new web app will enable the Company to quickly build a larger web presence which will help to improve search engine optimization so that it can rank more highly on Google's search algorithms. Although the Company considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.

SOURCE: Perk Labs Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634265/Perk-Labs-Announces-New-Web-App-and-Provides-Corporate-Update