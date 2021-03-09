BTIG Limited announced today that Kevin Edwards, Sean O'Brien and Roxanne George have joined the firm's Fixed Income Credit division. Mr. Edwards joins BTIG as a Managing Director, focused on European financials and investment grade credit sales, while Mr. O'Brien joins as a Director, concentrated on convertible sales trading. Ms. George joins the firm as a Vice President within Operations, where she will help lead BTIG's European middle office loan operations. In their new roles with the firm, they will be based in BTIG's London office.

"We are thrilled to have Kevin, Sean and Roxanne join our team and represent the firm in London," commented Michael Carley, Sr., Managing Director and Co-Head of Global Fixed Income Credit, at BTIG. "As seasoned Fixed Income Credit professionals, we believe that their specific trading, sales and operations expertise will benefit our institutional clients as they develop their trading strategies, and we execute on their behalf across the credit spectrum."

Mr. Edwards has nearly 20 years of industry experience. Prior to BTIG, he was a Director within Global Fixed Income Credit at Deutsche Bank in London, where he specialized in European financials across the capital structure. Previously, he was a Director within Fixed Income Credit at Société Générale. Earlier in his career, he was an Executive Director within Fixed Income Credit Trading at Morgan Stanley in London and New York, where he held several roles and spent twelve years. Mr. Edwards began his career as an Analyst in New York at Goldman Sachs.

Mr. O'Brien has over three decades of convertible bond experience. Prior to BTIG, he spent more than 16 years at Jefferies, where he held senior sales and trading roles within convertibles in London. Earlier in his career, Mr. O'Brien held similar convertible bond sales and trading roles at Mitsubishi Trust, Barclays Capital, Lehman Brothers and Société Générale.

Ms. George has more than 15 years of Fixed Income Credit middle office experience. Prior to BTIG, she was an Associate Director within Structured Finance Processing at UBS AG. Previously, Ms. George was Vice President within Debt Capital Markets at Cantor Fitzgerald, where she focused on European High-Yield, Distressed Debt and Loans for over eight years. Earlier in her career, she held similar roles at ING and Deutsche Bank. Ms. George began her career at Merrill Lynch.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kevin, Sean and Roxanne to the Fixed Income Credit and Operations teams in London," said Christopher Rollins, Chief Executive Officer of BTIG Limited. "They represent our continued commitment to and investment in identifying talented professionals to strengthen our capabilities here in London to support our credit-focused clients. We believe that their experience will greatly enhance the BTIG client experience."

Since establishing a presence in London, BTIG continues to strengthen its equity and fixed income credit capabilities in the region with notable hires across its offices in London, Edinburgh, Stockholm and Oslo. BTIG identifies liquidity solutions and executes trades and transactions for institutional and corporate clients. The firm's sales and trading professionals offer clients access to more than 50 developed, emerging and frontier market centers worldwide.

About BTIG

BTIG is a global financial services firm specializing in institutional trading, investment banking, research and related brokerage services. With an extensive global footprint and more than 650 employees, BTIG, LLC and its affiliates operate out of 18 cities throughout the U.S., and in Europe, Asia and Australia. BTIG offers execution, expertise and insights for equities, equity derivatives, ETFs and fixed income, currency and commodities (futures, interest rates, credit, and convertible and preferred securities). The firm's core capabilities include global execution, portfolio, electronic and outsource trading, transition management, investment banking, prime brokerage, capital introduction, corporate access, research and strategy, commission management and more.

Disclaimer: https://www.btig.com/disclaimer. To learn more about BTIG, visit www.btig.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005329/en/

Contacts:

Jill Gordon

Prosek

443.668.2055

jgordon@prosek.com

Amanda Gold

BTIG

212.738.6134

agold@btig.com