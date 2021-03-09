A new model to assess the role of module temperature in PV power plant economics, developed by scientists in Saudi Arabia, finds that keeping modules cool could be an even more effective strategy to increasing energy yield than pursuing further gains in cell efficiency. The model finds that reducing module temperature by three degrees has a similar impact on energy yield to a 1% increase in conversion efficiency.Temperature has long been an underappreciated characteristic in module performance, since the gains from installation in a hot, sunny location have been seen to outweigh the potential ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...