Red Light Holland's VR Experience, Wisdom, will be promoted by Virtual Reality Influencers and is expected to be made available on March 17th, 2021 for $4.99 USD on Steam

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTC Pink: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company") an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announce that the company's Psychedelic VR experience named, Wisdom, has been accepted to Steam. Steam is a VR digital distribution platform for PC gaming which has an estimated VR install base of 3.45 million people worldwide[1]. Wisdom, narrated by Russell Peters, explains the effects of psychedelics on the brain within the predictive coding neuroscience framework and takes users into a unique VR immersive experience providing stunning visuals and copious amounts of education and information promoting responsible use. Wisdom is expected to launch on March 17th, 2021 on Steam and it will sell for $4.99 USD.

"Wisdom is another piece of Red Light Holland's Digital Care program that combines cutting edge technology and human innovation to promote education, information and responsible use of our iMicrodose packs," said Todd Shapiro, Red Light Holland CEO and Director. "Wisdom also provides Red Light Holland with another innovative and immediate revenue stream. We continue to cleverly create ways to grow a global psychedelics brand through unique and leading-edge product offerings. Simply put, in my opinion, we are trailblazers. The VR experience was originally designed for Smartshop patrons in the Netherlands, but with this acceptance on Steam, I'm thrilled to share it with the entire world. You should really check it out, including the cameo from Karim Rashid's Wisdom Truffle!"

"I learnt a lot just by narrating it," said comedian Russell Peters. "I wish they had Virtual Reality classes when I was in school. I hope this is the future of education and I feel grateful to be a part of positive change when it comes to understanding psilocybin while hopefully ending stigmas associated with it. The Wisdom VR experience is out of this world!"

Some of the scientific innovations in Wisdom include an accurate model of the 5ht2a neuronal receptor that is affected by the use of psychedelics. Players can fit the psilocybin molecule into the 3D model of the receptor and see what happens to the neuron. Wisdom also explains to players and lets them experience some of the phenomenological sensations that might happen on psychedelics like synesthesia, a perceptual phenomenon in which stimulation of one sensory or cognitive pathway leads to experiencing a second sensory or cognitive pathway.





Wisdom, Red Light Holland's Psychedelic Virtual Reality Experience Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2017/76563_5a91bdb5942e0a88_001full.jpg

"As psychedelics become more accessible it's incredibly important that people have access to our current scientific models around how these powerful substances influence our brain. Since there is plenty of research that proves the best way to learn is through fun and playful methods, that was our focus with Wisdom. It's been an incredible experience to test Wisdom and see the 'Wow' on players' faces even if they are veteran VR players," said Sarah Hashkes, a published psychedelic researcher and CEO of Radix Motion, the company that created Wisdom.

To help with the launch, Red Light Holland is working with Don Hopper (vrgamerdude on YouTube with over 8K followers) and Victoria Del Castillo (@digitalvr_arlab on Clubhouse with over 7K followers) who are both trusted influencers in the VR community across many social media platforms. Del Castillo will be hosting a launch event interviewing the creators on her Club called VR professionals in Clubhouse. "I had so much fun making the trailer and giving people just a little teaser of this unique experience," said Del Castillo.

"I've played a huge amount of VR and when I tried Wisdom for the first time there was something very special about it. I could tell it was made by people who understand both VR and psychedelics. It's been a pleasure working with the developers, giving them feedback to make the experience even better and I'm looking forward to introducing the experience to VR gamers," added Hopper.

The trailer of the experience can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/Bpjq__zYhdA

To view Wisdom on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1561720/Wisdom/

Wisdom will also be made available for free for adults in the Netherlands who are participating in the iMicrodose membership.

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of magic truffles to the legal market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer & Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Red Light Holland's control.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, information on the timing and other details of the launch of Red Light Holland's Virtual Reality experience on Steam, its acceptance onto the Steam platfrom and its subsequent use, the agreements with influencers Don Hopper and Victoria Del Castillo, the amount of users on Steam and any information regarding future potential sales on Steam, regulatory or political change such as changes in applicable laws and regulations, perception of the medical-use psilocybin industry, competition, and other factors or developments that may hinder market growth. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company, including risks regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, market conditions, economic factors, and management's inability to manage and to operate the business and the equity markets generally. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.

Although each of Red Light Holland believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward- looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[1] https://arinsider.co/2020/04/13/vr-headsets-on-steam-reach-1-7-million/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76563