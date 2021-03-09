Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: THE SHARES OF NORDIC ID OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS

NOTICE 9 MARCH 2021 SHARES THE SHARES OF NORDIC ID OYJ GIVEN OBSERVATION STATUS Nasdaq Helsinki gives the shares of Nordic ID Oyj observation status on the grounds of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market - Rulebook (rule 2.5 (a) article (vi)). Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook rule 2.5 (a): "(vi) there is a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Issuer's financial position" Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260