ID Global Corporation: IDGlobal Corp. Announces Corporate Update

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / IDGlobal Corp. (OTC PINK:IDGC) is pleased to announce a corporate update addressing status of Financials, Imminent acquisitions, and New management hires.

The company has retained counsel specializing in corporate structure to include the new OTC Markets requirements, retirement of existing restricted stock issuances, and the build-out of the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors is in the final stages of acquiring majority ownership of a global management company, comprised of Fortune 500 executives, that manage every aspect of getting new technology products ready for retail, reaching the end user, the consumer, and building each retailers' product categories incrementally.

The Company is in the process of finalizing its decision between two highly qualified professional candidates to spearhead the leadership role of Noveda Technologies' existing operations. The company completed a strategic investment in Noveda Technologies in July 2019. The company acquired a majority stake in Noveda Technologies as part of this strategic investment.

Management has designed a new logo and has setup a new website which is currently set to launch on March 12, 2021.

ABOUT NOVEDA

Noveda Technologies is an innovative leader in real-time, web-based energy and water monitoring. The company's patented software solutions help reduce energy and water usage, optimize performance of renewable energy systems, and reduce the carbon footprint for customers across commercial, retail, government, education, and utility sectors. Noveda also offers sustainability communication tools that leverage social media to educate and empower stakeholder communities and make the smart grid a reality today. The company has users in over 33 countries with offices in the US, UK, India and Israel.

IDGC's Plan of Operations .

IDGC is an emerging growth company under the JOBS Act of 2012 and, as a diversified holding company, will focus on emerging and middle market international investment opportunities through its subsidiaries. IDGC is in the process of acquisition interests, joint ventures, and licensing agreements with qualified companies and personnel within the Consumer, Commercial, Industrial products industries that will focus on Sales and Marketing, and Manufacturing and Distribution.

