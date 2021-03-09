New appointment will strengthen FIG advisory capabilities in Europe

Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP") announced today that Marie-Soazic Geffroy has agreed to join the firm this summer, as a Partner in its Advisory business. Ms. Geffroy will lead the firm's Financial Institutions Group in Europe.

Ms. Geffroy joins PWP with over 20 years of experience gained across Europe and Asia, having most recently served as a Managing Director and Vice Chairman at Morgan Stanley Europe. She has a distinguished track record advising on high-profile assignments across financial services, including Swiss Re's sale of ReAssure to Phoenix for £3.25 billion, Zurich Insurance Group's acquisition of Metlife US P&C business for $3.9 billion and Allianz's sale of a €1.4 billion closed life book to Monument Re. Ms. Geffroy began her career at Morgan Stanley in 1997 and acted as head of the FIG Group in Asia there for five years before returning to Europe in 2017.

"We are very pleased to welcome Marie-Soazic to the team," said Peter Weinberg, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of PWP. "PWP is on an exciting growth trajectory in Europe and Marie-Soazic brings deep experience that will further strengthen our FIG advisory capabilities in the region. We have significantly enhanced our presence in the European market in recent years and we continue to see real opportunities here for our independent, client-centric approach."

Dietrich Becker, Co-President and Head of Europe stated, "Having an experienced FIG partner of Marie-Soazic's caliber join the firm is both strategic and synergistic for us given our existing partner group and will bring strong leadership to one of our key sector teams. Marie-Soazic has an excellent background advising financial services firms through highly complex situations. Our clients will benefit from her sector expertise and she will make an important contribution as we expand our European footprint."

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds and private equity investors. The firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 560 employees, PWP currently maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Paris, Munich, and San Francisco. For more information on PWP, please visit: https://pwpartners.com/.

