Fast-Track to Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop with Liquidware

Complimentary Enterprise Licenses Available as Part of Microsoft Azure Migrate Program

CHICAGO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquidware, the leader in adaptive workspace management, today announced it is part of the Microsoft Azure Migrate Program to fast-track Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) deployments. Liquidware has partnered with Microsoft to ensure enterprises have all the resources and complimentary licenses required to assist in a seamless move to Microsoft WVD on Azure.

Licenses from Liquidware's entire adaptive workspace management suite are included (subject to approval) and often the first step to migrating to Microsoft WVD is an assessment with Stratusphere UX. In this free assessment you will discover:

Recommendations to right-size for Microsoft WVD

An inventory of your end user desktops including operating system details and hardware configurations

Current end user experience scoring which can be used to baseline current vs. your new Microsoft WVD deployment

Comprehensive application assessment including applications installed vs. applications in use, which can be used in planning for Microsoft WVD

Readiness recommendations for Microsoft WVD

Resource consumption considerations for Windows 10 multi-session including:

CPU



Memory



IOPS



Network utilization

Following on from the initial assessment, Liquidware ProfileUnity can then automate the migration of users to WVD, while FlexApp can layer applications for modern applications. Once deployed, enterprises can ensure the ongoing user experience of Microsoft WVD with Stratusphere UX monitoring and diagnostics.

"Ever since the first announcement of Microsoft WVD back in late 2018, Liquidware has partnered and worked closely with Microsoft to deliver solutions to enable smooth migrations to WVD," commented co-founder and head of strategic alliances at Liquidware, J. Tyler Rohrer. "As an inaugural launch partner in 2019, we have seen a dramatic increase in WVD adoption, particularly in the last 12 months. Offering complimentary licenses to fast-track migrations to WVD is going to further accelerate adoption and continue to embed Liquidware at the heart of these deployments."

The first step for organizations moving to WVD with Liquidware is to complete this form, which can be filled in by the end user customer, a channel partner or a member of the Microsoft field team.

Recent research from ESG entitled Digital Workspace Strategies in an Increasingly Remote World highlighted nearly 50% of organizations who have been using hosted desktops for less than 1 year was driven by a COVID-19 related work from home mandate. "We've seen a steady increase in the use of cloud-based desktops over time," stated Mark Bowker, Senior Analyst, ESG. "However, with so many organizations utilizing these type of digital workspaces to accommodate a work from home requirement, the past year has seen a dramatic increase. ESG's recent research captures how this acceleration of hosted desktop strategies has impacted challenges and priorities. Liquidware's fast-track program will no doubt aid the on-boarding of more users to WVD."

Liquidware solutions are listed on the Azure Marketplace and a joint solution brief written by Microsoft and Liquidware can be read here. Liquidware solutions support a smooth, seamless transition to Microsoft WVD on Azure, watch this video to learn more.

About Liquidware

Liquidware is a leader in adaptive workspace management solutions for Windows desktops. The company's products encompass all facets of management to ensure the ultimate user experience across all workspaces - physical, virtual, DaaS or in the cloud. Enterprises across the globe utilize Liquidware solutions to dramatically decrease time spent managing desktops, while delivering increased security, flexibility and scalability. Supported platforms include Microsoft physical, WVD (Windows Virtual Desktop), and RDS desktops, Citrix Desktops, VMware Horizon View, Amazon WorkSpaces, and Nutanix Xi Frame. Liquidware products are available through a global network of partners. For more information, visit www.liquidware.com or follow on Twitter @liquidware.

Media Contact:

Jane Rimmer | jane@hiviz-marketing.com | +44 7710 633488

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/620751/Liquidware_FInal_Full_Color_Logo.jpg