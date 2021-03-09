Halberd Corporation's CEO Interviewed on "The Stock Day Podcast" - Focus on Halberd's New 20x Affinity Neutralizing SARS-COV-2 Antibody

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) Chairman, President & CEO, William A. Hartman, was interviewed recently on The Stock Day Podcast, hosted by Everett Jolly. In the interview, Mr. Hartman reviewed the company's progress in developing SARS-CoV-2 spike protein antibodies and how they can be combined with other Halberd technologies in fighting Covid-19 and other diseases.

Hartman commented on Halberd's newly created antibody, which has been shown to have a 20 times greater affinity neutralizing than their initial antibody against the SARS-COV-2 antigen. "Our efforts have been focused on developing effective antibodies against not only the spike-protein, but also against the N-protein," Hartman said. "By publicizing our great progress, we might attract the interests of large company potential partners to assist in accelerating and achieving FDA approval and Emergency Use Authorization. Regardless, we plan to use our superior antibody in our other proprietary technologies, including our radio frequency extracorporeal treatment. Our scientific team agrees that the integration of our radio frequency extracorporeal treatment with the antibody, appears to be a potential break-through technology. If successful in this application, there is no reason why we couldn't be successful in eliminating all diseases."

Mr. Hartman outlined the radio-frequency (RF) experimentation being prepared together with GreenBioAz. Initial experimentation will be conducted on eliminating E. Coli bacteria in distilled water, and then moving to more complex media, such as Cerebral Spinal Fluid (CSF) and blood, and also address more contagious diseases. Arrangements are currently underway for the more complex media. Part of the planning deals with instituting the appropriate levels of radiofrequency to eradicate the antigen, adjusting for the effects of the medium itself.

Next, Mr. Hartman provided an update on the creation of Halberd's vitamin cocktail to boost the body's immunity and general health. While the name is not yet revealed, we anticipate generating revenue in the second or third quarter.

Mr. Hartman concluded, "We have significant patent opportunities in extracorporeal treatment of disease through radio frequency exposure. Technology will be the driver to our success in the future."

