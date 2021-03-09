eschbach CEO Accepted into Forbes Technology Council

As a software technology leader in process manufacturing, Andreas Eschbach has been accepted as a member of the Forbes Technology Council - an Invitation-Only Community for World-Class CIOs, CTOs and Technology Executives

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Global software developer eschbach today announced that Founder and CEO Andreas Eschbach has been accepted into the Forbes Technology Council. Eschbach is the creator of Shiftconnector®, a digital manufacturing solution for the pharmaceutical, chemical and food manufacturing sectors.

CEO Andreas Eschbach, Forbes Technology Council's Newest Member

Andreas was vetted and nominated by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, which includes leadership roles in digital transformation initiatives for chemical and pharmaceutical production processes for customers worldwide. Eschbach's Shiftconnector solution empowers shift-to-shift communication by connecting human intelligence to manufacturing data, resulting in better collaboration and improved plant performance for global manufacturers in the process industry. Forbes' criteria for acceptance includes not only a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics but also personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are pleased to welcome Andreas Eschbach into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes the Forbes Technology Council. "The Forbes Councils' mission is to bring together recognized leaders in their industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and achieve a greater impact on the business world."

As a new member of this Council, Andreas will connect and collaborate with other renown leaders and experts in their field via a private forum. Additionally, the invitation will mean working with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, as well as contribute to Q&A panels alongside his peers and other industry experts.

"I am thrilled to join the Forbes Technology Council as a contributing member. I see this as a testament to how well the Shiftconnector® platform helps manufacturers cope with the challenges of our time:a relentless pandemic, shifting regulatory mandates, an aging workforce, as well as the transition to a digital future," said Andreas Eschbach, the Founder and CEO of Eschbach and the creator of Shiftconnector platform. The connection with the Forbes Technology Council will serve to expand Shiftconnector's scope and ability to address process manufacturing industry issues on a broad scale.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

About eschbach and Shiftconnector®

With U.S. operations in Boston and headquartered in Germany, eschbach develops software for plant process management. Shiftconnector® provides a new level of team communication to ensure safety and improve plant effectiveness. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as DuPont, BASF and Roche. For more information visit eschbach.com.

