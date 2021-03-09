Pioneering New Immersive Lifestyle Destination at the Convergence of Travel, Fitness and Wellbeing

Kerzner International Holdings Limited ("Kerzner"), the owner of the iconic Atlantis Resort Residences and ultra-luxury One&Only Resorts worldwide, continues to innovate with the introduction of a new hospitality experience, SIRO. Conceived with fitness and wellbeing at the core, SIRO will be an immersive lifestyle destination, blending the boundaries between hospitality, fitness, and wellness through a fresh perspective and energizing experiences. SIRO will create a collective global community of like-minded individuals who live a high-performance lifestyle passionate about driving achievement and living their fullest potential.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005601/en/

SIRO Boka Place Guest Room (Photo: Business Wire)

"We have always been pioneers, true disruptors within the hospitality space. We have built destinations through the personalities of our brands and understanding our guests' journey, creating a meaningful legacy," commented Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. "We look forward to continuing the improvement of people's lives with the introduction of SIRO. We recognize that holistic health is more important than ever, and the primary focus of SIRO will be exceptional fitness and wellness to support a modern and balanced global lifestyle, delivered with our renowned service in a transformative and nurturing urban environment. As innovators, we are always looking to revolutionize the guest experience and anticipate travellers' needs. We felt the time was right to introduce the SIRO concept to the world as we continue the strategic growth of the Company. We look forward to SIRO becoming part of key cities around the world."

SIRO (pronounced Sigh-Row) represents the pillars of Strength, Inclusive, Reflection and Original:

Strength to always be resilient and committed to become the best version of yourself Inclusive to always celebrate the diversity of people and their passions Reflection to always nurture harmony, balance, and wellbeing Original to always challenge convention and elevate experiences

Beyond a physical place, SIRO will evoke a compelling anticipation of attainable peak health and inspire fitness and wellness growth for both individuals and groups. Supportive of each personal journey, SIRO reinforces the dedication needed to achieve personal goals while inviting individuals to connect deeper through shared passions, goals, and lifestyle. The SIRO experience will offer thrilling ways to discover the destination through a variety of performance fitness activities reflective of each destination, such as cycling, sailing, hiking, boxing, climbing, kite surfing, parkour, and skiing, to name a few. SIRO will be digitally integrated, changing the way that hospitality moves to ensure a smooth guest journey. In addition, SIRO will offer streaming classes, workshops, and knowledge-sharing events to further connect the SIRO community.

At the intersection of fitness, mindfulness and wellness, SIRO will offer a balanced enterprise experience for guests aspiring to becoming the best version of themselves. A team of in-house specialists, including trainers, coaches, nutritionists, technicians, and hosts will create an engaging, supportive environment for excellence. A cutting-edge fitness club will be the heart of each SIRO hotel, each offering a spacious gym, dedicated space for yoga and meditation, a swimming pool and use of local sports venues. A wide range of dynamic classes will be available in the high-tech fitness studio, developed and taught by leading specialists and elite athletes. To aid recovery and healing, SIRO will also offer the Recovery Lab, including a selection of health spa services including specialised massage therapies, meditation classes and sports rehabilitation, for mindful regeneration.

Health and nutrition will also be at the core of SIRO, with the culinary team working with local farms and artisans to serve the best seasonal and organic fare. In addition, specialists will provide best-in-class nutritional advice and seminars to supplement guests' lifestyle. Offering balance, a social bar for guests and the community will be the heartbeat of the hotel.

SIRO will provide thoughtful environments for both local residents and guests, becoming a meaningful part of the neighbourhood. The public spaces will be fully immersive and social and offer an opportunity to celebrate the triumphs of the day. An experience for all senses will focus on exploration and play, coming to life through sight, touch, and sound, where guests will want to linger, blurring the lines between virtual and reality. By contrast, the guest rooms will be a sanctuary, a place of calm, perfect to recharge, designed with restorative properties to provide the ideal sleeping environment. In addition, in room spa and steam showers will aid in rejuvenation. Employing smart technology and sustainable materials, well-being goes beyond the physical and mental and will be enhanced by the space and building, offering a private refuge for rest and recovery.

SIRO will also be building TEAM SIRO, a Team of key athletes from around the world who will each play an advisory role as SIRO develops the fitness and wellness elements at the heart of the immersive lifestyle experience. The first ambassador is GB Olympic gold medalist swimmer Adam Peaty an Olympic, World, European and Commonwealth champion, and favourite to win Olympic gold again later this year in Tokyo.

"Our partnership with Adam is a world first for us," commented Philippe Zuber, Chief Executive Officer, Kerzner International. "The primary focus of our new SIRO experience will be exceptional fitness and wellness to support a modern, global lifestyle, delivered with our renowned service in a transformative and nurturing environment. As part of TEAM SIRO, Adam will bring his unrivalled experience, insight and understanding of all aspects of high-performance lifestyle, holistic health, and wellbeing. He personifies everything we are looking to achieve with SIRO he is the embodiment of living your fullest potential, and we are excited to bring Adam on board at the very start of our SIRO journey."

Peaty commented, "It has been fascinating to learn about the ambitions of SIRO, an exciting new experience that seems to be missing in the space. And for me to be asked to play a part in the development of these new hotel destinations is a privilege. As an elite athlete who strives for perfection in everything I do, I know just how important the tiny details are with an environment such as this. From the tranquility of the bedrooms to the best-in-class nutritional advice, to the state-of-the-art fitness facilities and recovery lab, SIRO is genuinely leading the way and revolutionizing the guest experience."

The first SIRO hotel will launch in Porto Montenegro in 2023, SIRO Boka Place. SIRO Boka Place will offer guests a number of demanding sailing circuits, as well as a variety of cycling routes of varying length and altitude for all fitness levels.

SIRO will be an integral part of key cities around the world in the future. For more information, please visit: sirohotels.com.

SIRO, a haven for the fitness focused, SIRO (pronounced Sigh-Row) is the newest hospitality experience from Kerzner International. SIRO based on the brand pillars of Strength, Inclusive, Reflection and Original invites travellers to aspire to live at their fullest potential through a specialized blend of hospitality, fitness, and wellness. A place of connection, the immersive lifestyle destinations create a welcoming social space bringing together a global community of dedicated and driven individuals through sports, mindfulness, nutrition, education, fitness, recovery, achievement, and holistic health. Each SIRO hotel will feature a cutting-edge fitness club, health spa services, restorative and serene accommodations, nutrition-led dining, invigorating ways to discover each destination through a variety of active adventures and a team of in-house specialists who curate an engaging environment for all-encompassing fitness. SIRO Boka Place will be opening in Montenegro in 2023. More information available at sirohotels.com. Follow SIRO on Instagram @sirohotels

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and gaming experiences. Kerzner's flagship brand Atlantis includes Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, a 1,500-room, water-themed resort on The Palm, overlooking the Arabian Sea and mainland Dubai and Atlantis, Sanya Hainan in China; and in development, Atlantis, The Royal Resort Residences in Dubai and Atlantis Ko Olina in Hawaii in the United States. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda, Malaysia, and Australia. Additionally, Mazagan Beach Golf Resort, mazaganbeachresort.com, a 500-room destination golf and casino resort in Morocco, is also operated by Kerzner. For more information on our brands, please visit: atlantis.com or oneandonlyresorts.com. For more information on Kerzner International, please visit Kerzner.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005601/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA INQUIRIES

For Kerzner International:

Ashley McBain

Ashley.McBain@kerzner.com

Andrea Werbel

team@parasolmarketing.com