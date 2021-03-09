Applitools Trusted by Sonatype to Ensure App Quality in Nexus Lifecycle

Sonatype increases time-to-market and eliminates bugs and visual drift in applications after adding Applitools Eyes to test automation lifecycle

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applitools, provider of a next generation test automation platform powered by Visual AI and Ultrafast Test Cloud, today announced the use of Applitools Visual AI on Sonatype's Nexus Lifecycle which helps developers and security professionals make safer and smarter open source choices across the software supply chain. Sonatype first sought Applitools to address a core problem that was affecting the functionality of its web applications: visual drift due to code changes with unaccounted UI dependencies.

When developing its Nexus Lifecycle product, Sonatype noticed that small changes in code altered the application visually in unanticipated ways. Sonatype used a range of functional test automation tools, but visual issues were not being detected. Functional tests would consistently pass, even as application changes rendered the UI unusable. Dev teams also tried pixel-diff comparators but indicated a high degree of false positives from pixel diffs.

Prior to using Applitools Eyes, the Sonatype development team spent the equivalent of three full-time engineers working to uncover and address undetected failures each release. This work often functioned as a spot-check for 1,000+ pages of the application during development, slowing down the delivery of product to market.

Since using Applitools Eyes, Sonatype has seen a complete eradication of visual drift in its applications. Today, if engineers make a change in their margins across a number of pages, all the differences show up as highlights in Applitools. Applitools also enables engineers to quickly accept identical changes across a number of pages - leaving only the unanticipated differences.

"Applitools helped us automate our visual validation which allowed our engineers to focus more on creating business value," said Jamie Whitehouse, Director of Product at Sonatype. "With unit tests, you check them in once and then run them forever. Once they're running, you expect them to stay green and check them only when they're red. Now, imagine being able to do the same thing with visual tests. You write them once and only check them when they're red. Imagine how much more productive you would be if you didn't have to worry about missing visual changes."

Applitools Eyes is the only AI-powered test automation platform sophisticated enough to handle the most complex and evolving challenges organizations face when delivering quality web and mobile apps. It's core technology, Visual AI, has doubled in usage year-over-year, and recently crossed the milestone of one billion images analyzed.

