KNIME, an open source data analytics company, is hosting KNIME Spring Data Talks, three packed hours of "Data Science in Action," online March 24, 2021, streaming live. This one-day event is a compact version of the week-long KNIME Spring and Fall Summits from previous years.

"Last year, we were forced to quickly move our Summit from on-site in Berlin to online within a few weeks. In the meantime, we received lots of feedback and believe that a shorter format is much more suitable for online," said Michael Berthold, CEO and co-founder of KNIME. "We will continue to add additional online events throughout the year in between the spring and fall events until we can hopefully get back to meeting in person next year."

Registration for KNIME Spring Data Talks is free and includes on-demand replays and slideshows after the event; visit https://datatalks.knime.com/spring2021.

Learning how other attending companies productionize data science, connecting with the KNIME community, peeking over the shoulder of KNIME developers on KNIME software, asking questions that will be answered live, and viewing the recorded presentations post-event are some of the many highlights.

The KNIME Spring Data Talks are part of a series of online KNIME Data Talks, which will be offered frequently throughout the year. These are data science events with a focus on either a specific region, language and time zone, or topic.

What: KNIME Spring Data Talks

Who: Data scientists, IT managers, business analysts, enterprise architects, practice team leaders, data engineers, ML/AI engineers

When: Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT (3-6 p.m. CET)

Where: Register at https://datatalks.knime.com/spring2021

Cost: Free

Agenda (all times EDT):

10 a.m. Opening and "Visual Programming for Data Science," Michael Berthold, founder/CEO, KNIME

10:30 a.m. Data Science in the Organization

"Predictive Marketing Models," Hans Samson, Marlene Hakvoort (ANWB)

"ETL for Regulatory," Perttu Heikki Korhonen (Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority)

10:50 a.m. Data Science for Health

"Drug Repurposing for Rare Diseases and COVID-19," Alzbeta Tuerkova (Uppsala University)

"Prediction of COVID-19 Infection Numbers," Dennis Ganzaroli (Swisscom Schweiz)

11:10 a.m. KNIME Time: Community and Partners

Evangelism

Partners

11:25 a.m. Breakout Sessions

11:55 a.m. KNIME Time: What's New and Cooking

12:10 p.m. Technology Blending Is the New Data Blending

"Intelligent Automation Solutions with KNIME on AWS," Madhu Raman (AWS Services)

"Why KNIME, Microsoft Flow, and Power Apps Are a Perfect Marriage," Ben Westphal, (Forest Grove, PowerApps)

12:30 p.m. Panel: The Role of Central IT in Data Science Tooling

About KNIME

KNIME, an open source data analytics company, provides software for fast and intuitive access to advanced data science. At the core is the open source KNIME Analytics Platform, a visual workbench providing a wide range of state-of-the-art analytics tools and techniques to handle any use case from basics to highly advanced. It is complemented by the commercial KNIME Server which makes data science productive in the enterprise, while staying in the same software environment for deployment, collaboration, management and optimization. Headquartered in Zurich, KNIME has offices in Austin Texas, and Konstanz and Berlin, Germany. Learn more at www.knime.com.

KNIME, KNIME Analytics Platform and KNIME Server are trademarks of KNIME. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

