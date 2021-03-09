TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)



Net Asset Value per Share



FUND NAME ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 112.79 GG00B90J5Z95 05th March 2021





TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 5thMarch 2021