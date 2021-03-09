DNA Brands Inc.: DNA Brands Reduces Common Shares Authorized

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / (OTC PINK:DNAX) DNA Brands Inc. is pleased to inform the public, the company has decreased it's common shares authorized from 3.7 Billion to Twenty Million (20,000,000), which also accounts for the company's recent Form 1-A application for a Ten million share offering under rule Reg A.

Management believes this update better reflects the company's current market capitalization and management's commitment to Anti-Dilution.

Currently as it stands the share structure is the following:

Approx: 6,500,000 Issued and outstanding , of which management owns 3.5 million shares.

Reg A - 10,000,000 Shares on reserve (Upon Qualification).

Approx: 2.5-3 Million shares in the Float (public hands).

About DNA Brands, Inc.

DNA Brands is a Holding company. It owns all the IP of DNA Energy. A two time award winning Energy Drink. In March 2020, the company acquired 954Solar LLC and has been engaged in Solar Digital Marketing and Sales. Also with the recent Acquisition of DNATags® in January 2021, the company now owns 2 pieces of Intellectual property, and will begin marketing DNATags® to both the medicinal and recreational Cannabis Industry.

Adrian M Patasar

info@dnabrandsinc.com

561-654-5722

Forward looking statements

