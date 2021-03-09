Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - Canuc Resources Corporation (TSXV: CDA) (OTCQB: CNUCF) ("Canuc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from additional rock sampling at the Company's wholly owned San Javier Silver-Gold Project in Sonora State, Mexico. The latest samples were collected from three previously unsampled areas which were identified as magnetic anomalies in the Company's recently completed airborne magnetic survey (press release January 7th, 2021). In this phase, 168 rock samples were collected from outcrop and small underground workings. The samples were channel chips ranging from 0.5 to 3.0 meters in length.

Highlights from samples taken over the 'Northwest Anomaly' include a silver value of 718 g/t Ag collected from an old pit overlying the magnetic anomaly found in the furthest northwest part of the Company's property. The average Ag content of 52 samples collected over this anomaly was 70.5 g/t Ag. The host rocks in this area are brecciated diorite with iron content averaging 14.9% in the samples collected.

Northwest Anomaly (52 Samples)

Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu Fe (%) High 718 0.812 1.03% >40% Low <0.3 <0.005 12 PPM 3.03 Average 70.5 0.007 0.04% 14.9

The magnetic response for this area shows a feature structurally subparallel to the previously identified Restauradora and Wild Hog magnetic anomaly which accompanies higher grade silver sampled in magnetite workings near to surface. This 'Northwest Anomaly' could be evidence of a deeper subparallel feature located under cover.

Seventy-five (75) samples were collected from a stockwork and breccia zone covering a strong magnetic high, the 'Mill-rock Anomaly", which was found extending onto the Company's recently acquired claims on the southern part of the property. These rocks contained up to 1.185 g/t Au and 0.45% Cu. This anomaly represents a target with increased gold and copper assays which is distinct from the silver-dominant anomalies found on the northern portions of the property. The higher gold and copper numbers may represent upper levels of a larger mineralized system.

Mill-rock Anomaly (75 Samples)

Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu Fe (%) High 4.5 1.185 0.45% 26.7 Low <0.3 <0.005 6 ppm 4.15 Average 0.7 0.136 301 ppm 8.6

A further nineteen (19) samples were collected from rocks overlying a strong magnetic high anomaly found in the extreme southwest part of the Company's property. These samples averaged 22.8 g/t Ag and 0.558 g/t Au. This "Southwest Anomaly" is distinct from the magnetic anomalies referenced above and found elsewhere on the property.

Southwest Anomaly (19 Samples)

Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu Fe (%) High 62.5 3.059 439 ppm 24.37 Low <0.3 <0.005 2 ppm 1.79 Average 22.8 0.558 50 ppm 7.3

22 additional samples consisted of duplicates for Quality Assurance and covered miscellaneous locations outside of the magnetic anomaly targets.

"These samples were collected over areas where magnetic anomalies first came to the attention of Company geologists upon reviewing results of the recently completed magnetic survey. The magnetic anomalies were found under cover and had not been previously recognized as representing exploration target potential. The detection of elevated silver, copper and gold values from surface samples taken over the areas of these buried magnetic highs is encouraging. The exploration team now feels that these results provide drill targets in addition to the higher-grade magnetite association anomalies on which we have started our exploration drilling," stated Chris Berlet, President & CEO of Canuc.

A diamond drill has been mobilized to the project and has recently commenced drilling on a breccia zone magnetic anomaly which accompanies high-grade silver values, as reported on previously.

Seymour M. Sears, B.A., B.Sc., P.Geo. is the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

