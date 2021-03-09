DJ Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks | Oakley Capital Investments Management Discussion

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks | Oakley Capital Investments Management Discussion 09-March-2021 / 14:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman Talks | Oakley Capital Investments Management Discussion We are delighted to announce a webinar featuring Steven Tredget, Partner at Oakley Capital Investments (OCI), in discussion with Mark Thomas, Head of Investment Companies at Hardman & Co, on Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 3pm. The webinar is being hosted by Hardman & Co and investors can register to attend via this link: https://hardman-co.com/ p/49CL-EGD/join-our-webinar Oakley has generated market-beating returns from its concentrated, three-sector-focused portfolio of private equity (PE) investments via Oakley Capital PE funds. Oakley has a proven model for sourcing investments, and an excellent track record of identifying resilient value opportunities and delivering superior returns. This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the company's strategy and progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in the Q&A session afterwards. There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when registering or during the event. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after the event for those cannot attend the live presentation. Register here: https://hardman-co.com/p/49CL-EGD/join-our-webinar The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

