Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MX1X ISIN: BMG670131058 Ticker-Symbol: 34O 
Berlin
09.03.21
08:08 Uhr
3,255 Euro
+0,083
+2,62 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
09.03.2021 | 15:37
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks | Oakley Capital Investments Management Discussion

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks | Oakley Capital Investments Management Discussion 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Hardman Talks | Oakley Capital Investments Management Discussion 
09-March-2021 / 14:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman Talks | Oakley Capital Investments 
Management Discussion 
We are delighted to announce a webinar featuring Steven Tredget, Partner at Oakley Capital Investments (OCI), in 
discussion with Mark Thomas, Head of Investment Companies at Hardman & Co, on Wednesday 24 March 2021 at 3pm. 
The webinar is being hosted by Hardman & Co and investors can register to attend via this link: https://hardman-co.com/ 
p/49CL-EGD/join-our-webinar 
Oakley has generated market-beating returns from its concentrated, three-sector-focused portfolio of private equity 
(PE) investments via Oakley Capital PE funds. Oakley has a proven model for sourcing investments, and an excellent 
track record of identifying resilient value opportunities and delivering superior returns. 
This webinar represents a key communication channel for investors to keep up to date with the company's strategy and 
progress. All investors, whether existing shareholders or not, are invited to watch the presentation and take part in 
the Q&A session afterwards. There is no charge for attending. Investors are encouraged to submit their questions when 
registering or during the event. A recording of the webinar will be available on the Hardman & Co website shortly after 
the event for those cannot attend the live presentation. 
Register here: https://hardman-co.com/p/49CL-EGD/join-our-webinar 
The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our 
corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. 
Hardman & Co | 1 Frederick's Place | London | EC2R 8AE | www.hardmanandco.com 
 
Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. 
Please click here to read the statement. 
About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' 
understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their 
sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge.  Our focus is to raise 
companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory 
services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly 
stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. 
Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is 
authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research 
Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. 
Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated 
and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies.  It is not intended to be made available 
to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional 
advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for 
the full disclaimer. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1174215 09-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2021 09:05 ET (14:05 GMT)

OAKLEY CAPITAL INVESTMENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.