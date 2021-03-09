Ermium Therapeutics SAS, a research-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for auto-immune diseases is announcing today the expansion of the Company executive management team with the appointment of Dr Annegret Van der Aa as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and Chief Development Officer (CDO). Dr Van der Aa brings strong expertise in R&D of drug candidates for auto-immune diseases. Since October 1rst, 2020, Annegret has been intensely active and has allowed the R&D operations to move on efficiently towards the next R&D milestones along with the selection of clinical indications to be targeted by Ermium Therapeutics compounds.

"We are very pleased to officially welcome Annegret to Ermium Therapeutics in her new role of CSO/CDO", commented Joël Crouzet, CEO of Ermium Therapeutics. "We look forward to working with Annegret to develop Ermium Therapeutics' strategy and move forwards our innovative approach for auto-immune diseases".

"I am excited to join Ermium Therapeutics management" stated Dr Annegret Van der Aa. "The intriguing science, originating from the CNRS and the University of Paris, based on which Ermium has been founded, is very promising for targeting specific auto-immune diseases at their core."

Annegret has a broad R&D experience in small and mid-size biotech (Innogenetics, ActoGeniX, OCTIMET Oncology, and Galapagos) for nearly 20 years. Annegret is an immunologist by training with a PhD obtained at Hasselt University. Subsequently, she took up increasing responsibilities in various R&D positions covering the full spectrum from research to up late clinical development. This included managing a research group, compound strategic and operational leadership to building a clinical development/operations department which resulted in the transitioning of more than 10 preclinical candidates to clinical stage products. Moreover, Annegret has gained deep scientific and operational expertise and built a broad network over the past 20 years in the field of auto-immune chronic inflammatory diseases. At Galapagos, she has been instrumental in the clinical development of Jyseleca (filgotinib), which was approved for a first indication in 2020.

About Ermium Therapeutics

Ermium Therapeutics was founded in June 2019 by Jean-Philippe Herbeuval, Kurma Partners, Domain Therapeutics and the SATT Erganeo. The company is based in Paris and has signed a worldwide exclusive license agreement on intellectual property from CNRS and University of Paris (France) through an agreement with Erganeo. In addition, Ermium Therapeutics won the innovation i-Lab 2019 award from the French Ministry of Research and Higher Education.

For more information, go to: www.ermium.com

