Oculii Unveils the World's Highest-Resolution Commercial Imaging 4D Radars, Powered by its AI Software Platform for Radar Perception

EAGLE and FALCON Radars Are Drop-in Ready for ADAS Systems, Autonomous Vehicles, Robots, and Drones

Oculii's Virtual Aperture Imaging software platform uses AI to enhance the resolution and sensitivity of any radar hardware by up to 100x - enabling high resolution, long range, all weather perception with existing market proven, low power, cost effective automotive grade radar sensors.



Powered by this AI Platform, Oculii's EAGLE and FALCON radars deliver breakthrough performance. As the world's highest-resolution commercial 4D imaging radar, EAGLE delivers <1° joint horizontal and vertical resolution across a wide 120° field of view at ranges up to 350 meters.

Oculii's Virtual Aperture Imaging software platform evolves constantly by leveraging unique and proprietary radar data models. Future generations of sensors built with Oculii AI software will scale exponentially, delivering significantly higher resolution and longer range in a cheaper and more compact package.



DAYTON, Ohio, March 09, 2021, a leading provider of advanced AI software for radar perception, today announced the launch of FALCON and EAGLE, the world's highest-resolution commercial 4D imaging radar sensors.

Leveraging its AI-powered Virtual Aperture Imaging software platform and existing automotive-grade radar hardware, Oculii redefines radar resolution and sensitivity to deliver unparalleled performance at price points several orders of magnitude more affordable than comparable 3D sensors.

Radar, with its low cost, reliability, and all-weather vision, has transformed the automotive industry, powering innovations like emergency braking, blindspot detection, and parking-assist systems. However, due to radar's limited resolution, it has fallen short of the automotive industry's autonomy needs. Improving radar performance is possible by adding more antennas to sensors, but this approach significantly increases cost, size, and power consumption.

Oculii's revolutionary approach uses AI software to solve this hardware problem.

Oculii's AI-powered Virtual Aperture Imaging platform dynamically sends out an adaptive, phase-modulated waveform that changes in real time with the environment and then encodes that data over time, increasing the resolution of any radar hardware up to 100X. This improved resolution and sensitivity unlocks the potential of market proven commercial radars by enabling all weather sub-degree horizontal and elevation spatial resolution up to 350 meters around a full 360° field of view.

"Oculii is challenging fundamental century-old assumptions about radar with a full-stack, holistic view to radar perception," said Oculii CEO and Co-founder Steven Hong. "By developing an innovative AI platform that constantly learns from and adapts to the environment, we have radically transformed what is possible with radar perception - paving the road for a safer and more autonomous future."

EAGLE

EAGLE is the world's highest-resolution commercial 4D imaging radar, delivering joint 0.5° H x 1° V spatial resolution across a wide 120° H / 30° V instantaneous field of view.

Long-Range, All-Weather Perception: Generating radar images with tens of thousands of pixels per frame, EAGLE tracks targets at more than 350 meters, allowing autonomous systems to safely operate at high speeds and in all-weather conditions.





Unparalleled Spatial Resolution and Target Sensitivity: EAGLE is capable of precisely tracking low-RCS targets, such as pedestrians and motorcyclists, in high multipath-clutter scenarios, enabling autonomous systems to perform complex operations in crowded urban environments.





8-Chip Performance on a 2-Chip Platform: EAGLE delivers the spatial resolution of an 8-chip cascaded radar (24T32R) on a cost-effective, low-power 2-chip (6T8R) hardware platform. Using cost- and power-efficient DSPs for processing rather than FPGAs, EAGLE consumes less than 5W of total power and is smaller than an index card, enabling discrete integration options that preserve the aesthetics of the autonomous platform.



FALCON

FALCON is the world's most compact 4D imaging radar, delivering high-resolution performance in a 5cm x 5cm package that is smaller than a business card.

High-Resolution, Wide Field of View: FALCON delivers 2° horizontal resolution across a wide 120° field of view and can simultaneously measure elevation of the targets as well. Four FALCON sensors fused together can provide a 360° bubble of safety up to 200 meters in all directions and be effective in all environmental conditions.





Low Cost, Low Power, Low Profile: Built on a single-chip (3T4R), low-power, cost-effective hardware platform, FALCON consumes less than 2.5W of power and is smaller than a business card, enabling it to be leveraged effectively in a corner-radar automotive ADAS application or an autonomous robotic application where energy efficiency is critical.



While EAGLE and FALCON are full-stack sensor solutions, Oculii's Virtual Aperture Imaging platform is hardware agnostic, highly modular, and available for licensing.

"The value of Oculii's Virtual Aperture Imaging software surpasses anything I have seen in the automotive radar industry," said Oculii board member Karl-Thomas Neumann, the former CEO of Continental and Opel. "By finding a software solution to a hardware problem, Oculii has built a scalable perception platform that is software definable and continuously improves over time. This is a massive transformation for the radar industry that will benefit all Tier-1 suppliers and OEMs and make our roads safer and more autonomous."

To learn more about Oculii, visit http://www.oculii.com.

About Oculii

Oculii is creating a next-generation AI software platform for radars that's exponentially higher resolution, longer range, more accurate, and less expensive than conventional solutions - increasing safety and reliability. The promise of autonomous vehicles depends on high-performance, all-weather, low-cost and scalable perception technology, and Oculii is bringing it to the world. The company has raised more than $30 million from leading investors and strategic partners, and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, with offices in Silicon Valley and Beijing.

