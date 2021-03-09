Benefit Vantage Limited, the company behind IPification, one-click, passwordless mobile authentication, mobile phone verification, and fraud prevention solution was named the Most Innovative Mobile Authentication Solutions Company at the European Enterprise Awards.

The third annual European Enterprise Awards organized by the EU Business news continue to reward and recognize companies who are thriving across Europe. This year in particular they emphasize that the achievements became significantly magnified in the face of the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

IPification's passwordless, one-click mobile identity solutions today reach more than 350 million devices in more than 12 markets globally. IPification is one of the next-generation authentication options that help increase the security of mobile apps, while the seamless user experience significantly improves user adoption, retention, and engagement.

"Congratulations to all the winners of the EU Enterprise Awards. It is with great pride that I showcase the best of the best from across the entirety of the EU. I hope you all have a wonderful 2021 ahead," said Steve Simpson, the Awards Coordinator.

"After expanding our mobile authentication revolution across Eastern Europe and the United Kingdom last year, I am very happy that IPification is being recognized in European Union as well," said Stefan Kostic, IPification CEO. "On behalf of Team IPification, I'd like to thank the European Enterprise Awards for this recognition. We have plenty planned for the rest of this year and we can't wait to share it all with you."

IPification is building the backbone for mobile authentication of today and tomorrow. By verifying the device, SIM phone number via IP address, IPification patented technology is enabling secure, passwordless, zero-tap compatible mobile user authentication, registration, transaction approval and fraud prevention solutions for any mobile application. Readily available across numerous countries and regions, IPification is trusted by some of the leading telco, technology, payment, and OTT companies including Microsoft, GBG, DataZoo, 3HongKong, Axiata Digital. As part of Benefit Vantage Limited, the leader in Asia for providing security and data backup solutions headquartered in Hong Kong, IPification has offices and representatives operating in the U.S., U.K., Serbia, Russia, Switzerland, Bosnia, Brazil, India, Vietnam and Pakistan.

