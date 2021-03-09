Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
GlobeNewswire
09.03.2021 | 16:17
Nasdaq Riga: Listing of AS "mogo" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga on March 9, 2021 decided to list AS "mogo" bonds on Baltic Bond
list as of March 11, 2021. 

Additional information:



Issuer's full name             AS "mogo"   
Issuer's short name            MOGO        
Securities ISIN code           LV0000802452
Securities maturity date       31.03.2024  
Nominal value of one security  1 000 EUR   
Number of listed securities    30 000      
Fixed annual coupon rate       11 %        
Coupon payments                every month 
Orderbook short name           MOGO110024A 





AS "mogo" Prospectus available here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
