Nasdaq Riga: Listing of AS "mogo" bonds on Baltic Bond List

Nasdaq Riga on March 9, 2021 decided to list AS "mogo" bonds on Baltic Bond list as of March 11, 2021. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS "mogo" Issuer's short name MOGO Securities ISIN code LV0000802452 Securities maturity date 31.03.2024 Nominal value of one security 1 000 EUR Number of listed securities 30 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 11 % Coupon payments every month Orderbook short name MOGO110024A AS "mogo" Prospectus available here. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
