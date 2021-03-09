Altasciences, a fully integrated early phase CRO/CDMO has started the expansion of their CDMO facility in Philadelphia, PA. The additional 35,000-square-foot building directly adjoins the current location, and will be fully renovated to meet the growing business needs. Phase 1 construction, including warehouse and cGMP manufacturing suites, is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.

The new space, with its 24-foot ceilings, will be configured to include a ~8,750-square-foot warehouse, a ~8,750-square-foot Grade C/D manufacturing area, and a 17,500-square-foot client-dedicated cGMP manufacturing area.

"This expansion ensures that we are in an excellent position to continue to meet the needs of our clients and remain at the forefront of pharmaceutical manufacturing technology. We look forward to seeing this ambitious project come to completion in the coming months," says Ben Reed, Vice President, Manufacturing at Altasciences.

Altasciences acquired the Philadelphia CDMO facility in February of 2020, and purchased the new building in December of 2020.

