Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.03.2021 | 16:39
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Western Selection Plc - Acquisition of shares in Bilby PLC

Western Selection Plc - Acquisition of shares in Bilby PLC

PR Newswire

London, March 9

9 March 2021

WESTERN SELECTION PLC
(the "Company")

Acquisition of shares in Bilby PLC ("Bilby")

The Company announces that it has acquired an additional 698,637 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Bilby at an average price of 35.11 pence per share.

Following these transactions, the Company holds 7,185,000 ordinary shares in Bilby which represents 12.18% of Bilby's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.


For further information please contact:

Western Selection PLC +44 (0) 20 7796 9060

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 (0) 20 7213 0880
(James Caithie / Liam Murray)

.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.