Western Selection Plc - Acquisition of shares in Bilby PLC

9 March 2021

WESTERN SELECTION PLC

(the "Company")

Acquisition of shares in Bilby PLC ("Bilby")

The Company announces that it has acquired an additional 698,637 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the capital of Bilby at an average price of 35.11 pence per share.

Following these transactions, the Company holds 7,185,000 ordinary shares in Bilby which represents 12.18% of Bilby's issued share capital.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation and the Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.



