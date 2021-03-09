Options Technology, today announced it has achieved VMware Cloud Verified status.

The Cloud Verified designation indicates that a provider offers the complete VMware-based software defined data center infrastructure delivered as a service. VMware Cloud Verified partner services enable customers to achieve unmatched levels of consistency, performance and interoperability for both traditional or containerized enterprise applications and the confidence that the service is based on the most advanced VMware cloud technologies.

Options' President and CEO Danny Moore, said, "With thousands of VMs under management globally, achieving this status aligns to the efforts and achievements of our core Cloud solutions. This partnership milestone is a pivotal step in our mission to transform financial sector technology as we enable our clients to expand their cloud strategies. We have dedicated significant resources to achieve this accolade, with employees attaining over 30 VMware certifications demonstrating the deepest expertise to ensure an industry-leading experience to benefit our clients. We're excited to share this achievement as it further strengthens us as a global leader of best in class technology solutions."

"Partners that are VMware Cloud Verified provide organizations with complete and advanced VMware Cloud technologies, along with interoperability across clouds for greater advantage for their customers' businesses," said Jim Aluotto, director, Cloud Provider Business, Americas Region. "Cloud Verified services delivered by VMware Cloud Providers can provide the efficiency, agility, and reliability inherent in cloud computing. We look forward to supporting Options as it empowers organizations with a simple and flexible path to the cloud."

VMware's global network of more than 4,500 VMware Cloud Providers leverage VMware's consistent cloud infrastructure to offer a wide array of services in over 120 countries, provide geographic and industry specialization, and help customers meet complex regulatory requirements.

VMware, VMware Cloud, VMware Cloud Verified and VMware Cloud Provider are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology are the No. 1 provider of IT infrastructure to global Capital Markets firms, supporting their operations and ecosystems.

Founded in 1993, the firm began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today, the company provides high-performance managed trading infrastructure and cloud-enabled managed services to over 200 firms globally, providing an agile, scalable platform in an Investment Bank grade Cybersecurity wrapper.

Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. With offices in 8 key cities; New York, Toronto, Chicago, London, Belfast, Hong Kong, Singapore and New Zealand, Options are well placed to service their customers both on-site and remotely.

In 2019, Options secured a significant growth investment from Abry Partners, a Boston-based sector-focused private equity firm. This investment has enabled Options to considerably accelerate its growth strategy to invest further in its technology platform and expand its reach in key financial centres globally.

Options has been named among the UK's leading growth companies in the 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.

