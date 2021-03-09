The new panel is manufactured with M6 wafers. It features a power conversion efficiency of 20.1% and a temperature coefficient of -0.347% per degree Celsius.Sharp has launched the NU-JD445 solar panel, a half-cut monocrystalline PERC product with a 20.1% efficiency rate and 445 W of power output. The new product relies on nine-busbar technology, which should make the modules less susceptible to micro-cracks. Like all half-cell modules from the Japanese manufacturer, the products have three small junction boxes, each equipped with a bypass diode. These enclosures transfer less heat to the upper ...

