Hero Technologies Inc.: Hero Technologies Retains Top Cannabis Law Firm for Strategic Initiatives in Massachusetts

Company anticipates license and land acquisitions in the state as part of integrated growth strategy

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Hero Technologies (OTC PINK:HENC) (Twitter: @heroicmindtech), a cannabis company pursuing a vertically integrated model, today announced that it has retained Vincente Sederberg LLP to spearhead the process to obtain cannabis licenses in Massachusetts, a rapidly-growing cannabis market with over $1 billion in retail sales since 2019.

Vincente Sederberg is a leading advocate for the cannabis industry, with over a decade of experience in cannabis law. Rolling Stone magazine has called Vincente Sederberg a "powerhouse marijuana law firm."

Hero Technologies' newly-formed subsidiary, MassCannabis LLC, will work closely with Sederberg to target property acquisitions and begin the process to obtain licenses to cultivate and retail cannabis in Massachusetts.

"We are very excited about our momentum in Massachusetts," said Hero Technologies' CEO Gina Serkasevich. "Having Vincente Sederberg join forces with our new MassCannabis subsidiary should enable us to quickly identify new strategic partners and streamline the acquisition process. We look forward to reporting more developments to our shareholders as we continue to expand and integrate cannabis initiatives across geographical markets."

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. is a cannabis company with a vertically-integrated business model. The company has a majority stake in BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and cultivation of large flowering plants, creating increased harvest efficiencies. The company's business plan includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for both medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging and retail operations, and dispensaries that make the company a multi-state operator (MSO).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include: management plans relating to the proposed project; the expected timing of the completion of the proposed project; the ability to complete the proposed project; any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations, products or services, including the execution of plans proposed project; any statements of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Hero Technologies Inc. nor its holding company or subsidiaries assumes any duty and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements, by their nature, are uncertain or assumptive to varying degrees, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that Hero Technologies Inc., its holding company or subsidiaries anticipated in the forward-looking statements, and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Hero Technologies Contact:

Ms. Gina Serkasevich, CEO

(302) 538-4165 | info@herotechnologiesinc.com

SOURCE: Hero Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634160/Hero-Technologies-Retains-Top-Cannabis-Law-Firm-for-Strategic-Initiatives-in-Massachusetts