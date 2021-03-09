CEO to be featured on "The Big Biz Show" Today at 2pm EST

Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 9, 2021) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (OTCQB: SBEV) (https://www.SplashBeverageGroup.com), a holding company of leading portfolio of beverage brands, announces today that it has secured Gulf Distributing of Florida, and Gulf Distributing of Alabama (https://gulfdistributingofalabama.com) for the Company's TapouT Beverage (www.tapoutdrinks.com) , a complete line of high-performance sports drink containing a proprietary blend of essential vitamins, minerals and electrolytes.





The companies are divisions of Gulf Distributing Holdings L.L.C. (GDH, LLC) (https://www.gulfdistributingholdings.com), which manages and operates 7 individual beverage distributors that encompass central and southern Alabama, the panhandle of Florida and markets in Mississippi. GDH, LLC represents over 100 suppliers and services over 10,000 retail accounts in our assigned territories. It is One of the most established distributors in the Southeastern united states and has been in business since 1933.

Splash Beverage CEO Robert Nistico states, "We have a 20 year relationship with Gulf Distribution and we are extremely excited to be working with their team again. Our brand TapouT joins their blue-chip portfolio of Coors, Heineken, Corona, Red Bull, Essentia Water, 7-Up and Snapple, with statewide coverage in Alabama, including TapouT's new authorization of 74 MapCo stores in the state."





"This adds to TapouT's rapidly growing list of distributors in SE United States, particularly in Florida as they will cover: Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton and Washington counties."





Later today, CEO Robert Nistico will be Interviewed live on the Emmy Award winning "The Big Biz Show," a nationally syndicated TV and radio show this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 12pm PST/ 2pm EST.

The Big Biz Show covers current business events, internet-related issues and other hot topics in the business world. The Big Biz Show is seen and heard in over 100 million broadcast TV homes, 150 radio stations in the U.S. and in 175 countries. The Emmy Award winning show was named by TALKERS Magazine as one of the "Top 10 Most Influential Financial Shows."

The Big Biz Show can be seen and heard every weeknight on YouTOO America Television Network at 8 p.m. ET, the following morning at 7 a.m. ET, and every weekday on BizTalk Radio at 2 p.m. ET. Additionally, the show can be accessed digitally by visiting BizTVClub.com, where you can watch the Big Biz Show every weeknight at 9 p.m. ET.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk.

SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

TapouT is an international lifestyle brand that has been at the forefront of Mixed Martial Arts since its inception in 1997. TapouT beverages include a complete line of high-performance sports drinks. TapouT Performance and TapouT Hybrid both feature a 3-in-1 advanced performance formula that delivers hydration and cellular recovery benefits. TapouT performance drinks restore what the body loses through physical exertion with 12 key vitamins, 68 minerals and all 5 electrolytes.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation inability to enter into a definitive agreement with respect to the proposed transaction or to complete the transactions contemplated by the non-binding term sheet, matters discovered by the parties as they complete their respective due diligence investigation of the other. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, or the failure of other closing conditions. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

