Enerkon Solar International



ENKS Chairman Benjamin Ballout stated: "We are pleased to announce that we have completed the initial acquisition of CoviKlear Holdings International (UK) whereby a 40% stake was acquired and an additional 60% is expected to be acquired additionally in the coming week which will give majority ownership and control of the Company, added today to the growing list of ENKS family of companies holdings." Mr. Ballout thanked Coviklear President, Mr. Rene Guim for his cooperation in the acquisition process.

"Currently, ENKS is comprised of six companies or divisions having started as a Solar EPC focused company, transitioning into new Technology Acquisitions last year we are growing well and very pleased with the performance of the Company over the past several years and in particular during this COVID-19 Period."

"Coviklear Intl Holdings Ltd. (UK) owns distribution rights to a new COVID19 Test Device, produced by Graphene Leaders Canada and KrowdX which is a rapid (15 seconds) Test Device."





Graphene Leaders Canada

Graphene Leaders Canada Alberta, Canada





ENKS, since last year diversified into new technology acquisitions as a holding and investment company and since then the Company has acquired several important Trademarks and Patents related to the Pharmaceutical and Renewable Energy Markets as well as Law Enforcement technologies and others, and the completed acquisition of Coviklear today is another great addition to our growing ENKS Family of companies and diversified activities.

ENKS Family of companies:





Diplomatic Trade Ltd.



H2 Hydrogen



H2



Lastly, Mr. Ballout Stated that:

"The Company will have a Shareholder/Investor Conference Call on Thursday March 11th this week in order to update our Loyal shareholders and investors on current earnings, operations, acquisitions, and near-term future plans and aspirations. The call will be open to all and have a question-and-answer segment included in the Video Call."

"Loyal ENKS Shareholders, are the 'ENKS ARMY', and we will always support their best interests working to enhance shareholder value and steady growth."

The Company will post additional documents, videos and information on their website this week including information regarding today's, new Acquisition of Coviklear Holdings International, progression large projects already signed recently and others in the pipeline and this will include information on financial performance and comparative performance over the past 3 years as well as other valuable information related to Biographies of new Board Members and Company Advisers target for new positions with ENKS in the near term and other information.

The foregoing statements are forward-looking statements, and as such, they may or may not reflect the results which could transpire in the future which should be negative or not transpire at all due to circumstances or other reasons and investors, shareholders, or others should not rely on these forward-looking statements to ascertain any value if any of ENKS or to make any investment decisions and to take note that this is not an offer to buy or sell securities or an endorsement of ENKS for investment purposes as all investment carry a risk of loss sometimes a total loss of your investment in Micro cap shares markets or any market and therefore such statements or plans should not be relied upon for any business decisions of any kind. Approval and permissions required by federal regulations may or may not be approved and if not approved may result in the loss of all value and all investments in products requiring such regulatory permissions to market and sell. These statements are made as forward-looking statements for educational purposes only in accordance with the rules and regulations which pertain to the same.

