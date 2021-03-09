DJ HMS Group: Buy-back Programme Results

HMS Group (HMSG) HMS Group: Buy-back Programme Results 09-March-2021 / 18:48 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") Moscow, Russia March 9, 2021 HMS Group Buy-back Programme Results HMS Group announces today that it has repurchased 176,000 of its global depositary receipts ("GDRs"). Following the above transaction, the Company holds 257,960 of its GDRs in treasury, representing in total 1.1 percent of its issued share capital. Contacts: Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru About HMS Group HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent releases or other information. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US40425X4079 Category Code: POS TIDM: HMSG LEI Code: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 95145 EQS News ID: 1174296 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

