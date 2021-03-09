Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.03.2021
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
HMS Group: Buy-back Programme Results

DJ HMS Group: Buy-back Programme Results 

HMS Group (HMSG) 
HMS Group: Buy-back Programme Results 
09-March-2021 / 18:48 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc 
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") 
 
Moscow, Russia 
March 9, 2021 
 
HMS Group Buy-back Programme Results 
 
HMS Group announces today that it has repurchased 176,000 of its global depositary receipts ("GDRs"). 
 
Following the above transaction, the Company holds 257,960 of its GDRs in treasury, representing in total 1.1 percent 
of its issued share capital. 
 
 
Contacts: 
Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru 
Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru 
 
About HMS Group 
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and 
related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater 
sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of 
projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global 
depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com 
 
Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer 
Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent 
releases or other information. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US40425X4079 
Category Code:  POS 
TIDM:           HMSG 
LEI Code:       254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:   95145 
EQS News ID:    1174296 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2021 10:49 ET (15:49 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
