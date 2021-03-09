Watergate Theatre's Executive Director Joanna Cunningham Speaks Out on Influences and Positivity

CO. KILDARE, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Joanna Cunningham was recently featured in an interview with Thrive Global.

Joanna Cunningham is the Executive Director of the Watergate Theatre in Kilkenny, Ireland. She holds a Bachelor of Music from University College Cork and an MA in Music from the University of Limerick. She previously managed the Music Programme at Garter Lane Arts Centre, Waterford and acted as Deputy Director at Waterford Healing Arts Trust at Waterford University Hospital.

In the interview, Cunningham shared that when she feels unfocused, she tries to put herself back on task by using a kind of cognitive behavioural over-ride which relies on self awareness and discipline. She noted that we cannot address the things in our personalities that may impede progress unless we are aware of them. She said that she tries to be courageous in her acceptance of her weaknesses.

She also shared some helpful advice for recent college graduates:

"I believe in allowing one's career to unfold organically while keeping a close eye on what it is that ignites our passions. I also believe that in today's disconnected world, close personal relationships are essential for good mental health," said Joanna Cunningham.

"When your life is progressing, try to value and achieve emotional maturity and intelligence and not just cerebral, intellectual or financial success. If you can achieve this then balanced development across all the areas of your life should follow."

She further explained that hard work, a balanced point of view, taking responsibility for her part in a disagreement and remembering to have fun are what make her successful.

