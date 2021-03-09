OPP SYSTEMS LIMITED: Aloha DeFi Launches Its NFTs Platform Moulding NFTs, Staking, and User Incentives

GATWICK, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Aloha stands as the first decentralized application offering users the opportunity to sell their unused mobile data through P2P sharing. This option is not the only exciting thing that Aloha has to offer, as it recently launched its NFTs platform after a successful round-up of its public sale and grabbing a Uniswap listing.

The platform leverages the best DeFi components to get the most out of NFTs with an increasing ROI potential for passive earning.

Considering the increased interest of investors in rare collectibles and DeFi, the move is crucial to the dApp's growth. According to their tweet on March 1, users can now stake the ALOHA token to get rewards in rare NFTs and gain incentives while at it.

Why Aloha?

DeFi users no longer throw caution to the wind as the industry's concentration of scam-based projects continues to spike. In that case, why should you choose Aloha?

To say the least, Aloha's popularity is on an uptrend, with investors staking over 8.5 million ALOHA tokens in the first 24 hrs of the NFTs platform launch.

Currently, the platform's myriad of benefits is undeniable, including governance rights, passive income earning, incentives, ROI growth, to mention but a few. Furthermore, it hopes to provide solutions to both DeFi and real-world problems.

Besides the simplified gateway to purchase NFTs on the platform, it gives holders the chance to make decisions on changes to happen on Aloha. Still on their roadmap is the plan to extend an entire DeFi ecosystem for the users' exploitation.

How to Go about ALOHA Token Staking

Considering the successful lock of enough funds in its treasury, anyone can now take full advantage of the staking option. Aloha developers put their time into providing an easy-to-navigate user interface that favors new users during their staking endeavors.

As with most DeFi platforms, Aloha has different staking pools, diversifying the options users have in staking. The whole process is straightforward, with the dedicated investors getting the most out of it while those who dwindle lose their chance at a rarity.

A point to note is the more active and more extended your participation is on the staking pools, the better the opportunity for a more exclusive NFT.

The Aloha wallet contributes significantly to the platform's simplified staking process as users can store both their tokens and NFTs with ease.

The platform's first category of staking pools is the primary staking pool, where users need to hold their tokens for a period to stand as an eligible NFT winner. Depending on the amount of Aloha tokens staked, the user can leverage different NFT rarities.

The contest allows a minimum staking of 30 000 aloha tokens and a maximum of 200 000 tokens with a time range of 10 to 21 days. Stake 30,000 Aloha tokens for 10 days to earn a rare NFT, 90 000 tokens for 14 days to earn an ultra-rare NFT, and finally, 200 000 tokens for 21 days to win yourself an exclusive VIP NFT; every user can win up to 5 NFTs.

Once you get your NFTs, you can unstake then re-stake your tokens for another chance of winning. While the platform has a predetermined staking period, it does not penalize users for premature funds withdrawals. Nonetheless, you will lose your chance at winning an NFT.

The second is the partnership staking pools, designed as an ALOHA/XYZ staking pool; it rewards the staking pool's users with limited edition NFTs to honor the partnership. It is significant to Aloha's vision for more collaborations in the future to indicate its interoperability and development objective.

The incentivized staking system offers users rare collectibles and a share in transaction fees on the platform; 10% of 3% of all transactional fees will go to NFT holders.

Aloha Advocates for User Governance Rights

Aloha encourages user participation on the platform as all NFT holders get a say on the platform's happens through decentralized governance. This factor is an indicator of their will to expand and improve their features depending on user suggestions.

As an NFT holder, you can vote on different opinions on the platform. However, the power you hold in the process depends on your NFT token's rarity, i.e., rare NFTs stand for one vote, ultra-rare for five votes, and exclusive VIP NFTs for 50 votes.

Its dedication to community participation and growth will be a massive contributor to the NFTs platform's success. The incentives give users the motivation they need to participate and grab greater collectibles.

This concoction of the platform's increased functionality, lucrative incentives, and futuristic approach is bound to take the still young platform to unprecedented levels.

