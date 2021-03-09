The "United Kingdom Digital X-ray Devices Market Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Kingdom Digital X-ray Devices Market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 7.55% during the forecast period, with a revenue of approximately USD 418.28 million in 2019.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on diagnostic imaging, particularly on digital X-ray devices. Digital imaging plays a key role in the diagnosis of COVID-19 as it aids in the clear detection of infected parts of the lungs among patients.

According to the research article published by the British Institute of Radiology, 2020, the overall volumes of diagnostic imaging have been lower, given the impact of the pandemic on elective procedures in the United Kingdom. However, the study suggested that there Chest radiographs and Computed tomography were least affected, due to that increased Personal Protective Equipment use and equipment decontamination, which lead to increased examination times and workload per patient.

Additionally, in April 2020, Behold.ai received CE Mark Class lla certification in the United Kingdom and European Union for its AI-based technology that can diagnose chest X-rays as 'normal'. Thus, the increasing technological innovations and product launches to combat COVID-19 are expected to drive the Digital X-ray devices market in the United Kingdom.

Also, the rising geriatric population, the rising burden of chronic diseases, and surgical procedures that need X-ray imaging are projected to boost the digital X-ray devices market in the country. For instance, according to the World Population Ageing 2019 report, the regional population aged 65 years and older was 12.49 million in 2019, which is expected to increase to 15.16 million by 2030. The geriatric population is found to be easily affected by several age-associated bone-related diseases, thereby driving the market growth.

Additionally, according to the report published by Arthritis Research UK, in 2019, approximately 1 in 5 adults over 45 years in England had osteoarthritis of the knee, and 1 in 9 adults had osteoarthritis of the hip. Thus, X-ray imaging is useful to evaluate the amount of cartilage at the end of the bones, deformities and underlying conditions in the bones that may lead to arthritis, and changes in the bones that may be damaged from arthritis. This will increase the demand for the product, thereby positively influencing the regional market's growth.

Owing to the growing demand for digital X-ray devices, market players are focusing on new partnerships and product launches to strengthen their market position in the United Kingdom. For instance, in February 2019, Royal Philips launched its DigitalDiagnost C90, a new ceiling-suspended digital radiography system in the United Kingdom. Thus, the advancements in technologies and growing inclination towards digital imaging solutions are opening up new avenues to the regional growth of the studied market.

Competitive Landscape

The digital X-ray devices market is highly competitive, and a few companies are currently dominating the market in the United Kingdom. These companies include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Canon Medical Systems Corporation among others.

The competition among the key players in the market is majorly due to increasing product launches with technologically advanced features and the pricing of digital X-ray equipment. Moreover, the major players in the market have been concentrating on acquisitions, collaborations to improve their market presence and their position in the United Kingdom market.

For instance, in Nov 2020, Agfa provided the Royal Brompton Hospital in London with two new Direct Radiography retrofit systems with MUSICA Image Processing, which helped in the upgrade of its mobile and fixed X-ray capabilities from computed radiography (CR) to direct radiography (DR).

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Occurrence of Chronic Diseases Such as Orthopedic Diseases and Cancers

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Serious Injuries/Trauma/Road accidents

4.2.3 Advantages of Digital X-ray Systems Over Conventional X-rays

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Initial Cost of Installation

4.3.2 New Sales Affected by Increasing Use of Refurbished Devices

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Orthopedic

5.1.2 Cancer

5.1.3 Dental

5.1.4 Cardiovascular

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Computed Radiography

5.2.2 Direct Radiography

5.3 By Portability

5.3.1 Fixed Systems

5.3.2 Portable Systems

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Diagnostic Centers

5.4.3 Other End Users

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carestream Health, Inc.

6.1.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Medical Systems)

6.1.3 GE Company(GE Healthcare)

6.1.4 Hitachi, Ltd.

6.1.5 Koninklinje Philips NV (Philips Healthcare)

6.1.6 Shimadzu Corporation

6.1.7 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.8 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Samsung Healthcare)

6.1.10 Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

6.1.11 Konica Minolta, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

