Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING 09-March-2021 / 16:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING At the General Meeting of the Company held today to receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the financial year ended 31 March 2020 together with the directors' reports and the auditors' report on those accounts, the resolution was passed. Brian Rowbotham Non-Executive Chairman 9 March 2021 The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 0207 264 4444 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HRIP Sequence No.: 95147 EQS News ID: 1174318 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

