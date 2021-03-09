Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
09.03.2021 | 18:07
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Rocks Investments plc: RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING 

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) 
Hot Rocks Investments plc: RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING 
09-March-2021 / 16:35 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC 
(the "Company") 
 
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING 
 
At the General Meeting of the Company held today to receive and adopt the Company's annual accounts for the financial 
year ended 31 March 2020 together with the directors' reports and the auditors' report on those accounts, the 
resolution was passed. 
 
Brian Rowbotham 
Non-Executive Chairman 
9 March 2021 
 
The Directors of the issuer are responsible for the content of this announcement. 
For further information please contact: 
Hot Rocks Investments plc 
Gavin Burnell: 0207 264 4444 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B1WV3198 
Category Code:  MSCM 
TIDM:           HRIP 
Sequence No.:   95147 
EQS News ID:    1174318 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2021 11:36 ET (16:36 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.