EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: EP Global Opportunities Trust plc

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name 1607 Capital Partners, LLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Richmond, VA United States

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name Northern Trust 2,921,009 Bny Mellon 2,487,100 State Street 646,100

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 05/03/2021

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 08/03/2021

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 15.96% 15.96% 37,942,725