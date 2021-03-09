OMD Named Best Performing Global Media Network

Omnicom Media Group Agency Takes Top Slot in RECMA Diagnostics Report

NEW YORK, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the latest edition of the highly regarded Network Diagnostics report from the Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry (RECMA), Omnicom Media Group agency OMD Worldwide has been named the best performing global media network overall, and has also earned the best score in "structure" which looks at the resources of the agency in digitalized and diversified service and client portfolio. The report evaluates media agencies' strengths and weaknesses across 19 criteria, spanning 700 media agencies in 47 countries. Key evaluative points include new business balance, competitiveness in pitches, specialized experts' capabilities or client portfolio.

The ranking follows a three-year organizational transformation that began with the agency realigning its offer and operations around a brand promise of "Better decisions, faster" - an effort that drove 13 consecutive quarters of new business growth, and fuelled OMD's leap to first place in the RECMA Diagnostics Report. As a result, in 2020 OMD was uniquely positioned to quickly pivot to help many of the world's biggest brands respond to the pandemic, delivering the tools, technology and talent that enabled marketers to not only protect but also grow their businesses in the midst of global disruption.

Early in the crisis the agency launched the Fast Start Dashboard (FSD) to help clients quickly learn from and act upon data signals at scale and speed. Underpinned by the Omni marketing operating system, the FSD delivered real-time visibility, on a market-by-market basis, into critical data points around recovery and readiness - including key market signals on consumer sentiment, and the media supply chain - providing an actionable framework for clients to determine when, where and how much to invest. Housing over 1.5 billion data points from more than 35 data partners, the Fast Start Dashboard made real-time data intelligence accessible at a keystroke, providing visibility into where a market sat on the pandemic curve - rising, flattening, or receding - that gave clients the information they needed to quickly identify and leverage emerging trends and available media opportunities, and connect with their customers in highly relevant and authentic contexts.

"For the past 12 months, while most of the industry was focused on getting through the crisis, OMD was looking ahead to how we could help our clients win the crisis, and lead in the new normal that will emerge from it," says OMD Worldwide CEO Florian Adamski. "This ranking - combined with the best-in-class leap in client confidence scores we've seen since the start of the pandemic - affirms that in 2020 OMD delivered performance that mattered, in the year that mattered most."

On the new business front, OMD added $1.429 billion in new billings while also retaining $578 million in existing business, for a combined win total of $2.02 billion - the highest for any media agency in 2020. Continuing its winning streak, since the beginning of the year the agency has added the Home Depot and Dr. Scholl's business in the US, the Victorian Government account in Australia, and the Lidl business in EMEA.

About OMD

OMD Worldwide is the world's largest media network with more than 13,000 people working in over 100 countries. Named Adweek's Global Media Agency of the Year in 2019 and 2020, OMD, an Omnicom Media Group agency, is currently ranked the world's most effective media agency network in the Effie Effectiveness Index.