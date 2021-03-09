Goldstreet Partners: David Goldberg & Adolfo Garcia Team Up to Bring the Hottest Restaurant to Ever Hit the North Shore, Coming to Downtown Highland Park Early Summer 2021

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Adolfo Garcia and David Goldberg of Goldstreet Partners team up to open a new restaurant in downtown Highland Park. The Summer Inn, located at 1850 N. 2nd Street, Highland Park, IL 60035, promises to bring new flavors and experiences to the North Shore in the historic downtown district of Highland Park, IL.

The Summer Inn will feature 6,038 square feet of indoor dining plus 1,355 square feet of expansive three-season outdoor patio space that showcases cozy fire pits, plants abound, and an amazing food and cocktail program.

Adolfo Garcia added, "The north shore has always been close to home for me. It's home to many of my good friends and I always felt the desire to develop something special. It's an honor to provide an experience to the community. I'm looking forward to serving the community this summer and showcasing something truly special for everyone."

David Goldberg commented, "I remember growing up in the 80s in Highland Park and it was the gem of the North Shore. The Downtown District of Highland Park needs a place like The Summer Inn which will bring new energy and life to my hometown! I am coming back to my roots. It's time to bring Highland Park back to the thriving city it was long ago in the 80s."

Goldstreet Partners continues to spearhead the roll out of hot brands nationwide as one of the top hospitality players in the country. They are constantly disrupting every city across the United States. This is merely a glimpse of what's to come where expanding brands and leasing space is just the tip of the iceberg. Those interested should stay tuned for more news and developments in the weeks and days ahead brought by David Goldberg and Goldstreet Partners.

