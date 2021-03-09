Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.03.2021
Countdown: Vor revolutionärem Durchbruch?
WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 
Frankfurt
09.03.21
09:16 Uhr
10,600 Euro
-0,200
-1,85 %
Dow Jones News
09.03.2021 | 19:55
Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
09-March-2021 / 18:24 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
 
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse 
Regulation No 596/2014. 
 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                               K J Beatty 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                   Executive Director 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment    Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                              Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)            LEI                               4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial      A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)            instrument, type of instrument 
              Identification code               GB00BJQZC279 
b)            Nature of the transaction         Monthly purchase of shares by Equiniti Limited, the administrators of 
                                                the Daily Mail and General Trust 2010 Share Incentive Plan. 
 
 
                                                Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                GBP9.17          16

Aggregated information 

-             Aggregated volume 
d) 
              -             Price               Not applicable, single transaction.

e) Date of the transaction 8 March 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                               P A Zwillenberg 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                   Chief Executive 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment    Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                              Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)            LEI                               4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial      A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)            instrument, type of instrument 
              Identification code               GB00BJQZC279 
b)            Nature of the transaction         Monthly purchase of shares by Equiniti Limited, the administrators of 
                                                the Daily Mail and General Trust 2010 Share Incentive Plan. 
 
 
                                                Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                GBP9.17          16

Aggregated information 

-             Aggregated volume 
d) 
              -             Price               Not applicable, single transaction.

e) Date of the transaction 8 March 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. 

1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name                               J Lindsay 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/status                   Director of Group Finance 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment    Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                              Daily Mail and General Trust plc 
b)            LEI                               4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
4             Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
              Description of the financial      A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of 12.5 pence each 
a)            instrument, type of instrument 
              Identification code               GB00BJQZC279 
b)            Nature of the transaction         Monthly purchase of shares by Equiniti Limited, the administrators of 
                                                the Daily Mail and General Trust 2010 Share Incentive Plan. 
 
 
                                                Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                GBP9.17          16

Aggregated information 

-             Aggregated volume 
d) 
              -             Price               Not applicable, single transaction.

e) Date of the transaction 8 March 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           DMGT 
LEI Code:       4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   95148 
EQS News ID:    1174338 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2021 13:24 ET (18:24 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.