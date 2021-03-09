Ash Gujral Speaks Out on the Charitable Partners of the Gujral Community Fund

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Proud San Franciscan Ash Gujral was recently featured in an article published in EconoTimes. In the article, Gujral highlighted the charitable partners of the Gujral Community Fund.

The article begins with an overview of the Gujral Community Fund and what it does. Ash Gujral founded the Gujral Community Fund in an effort to keep families in San Francisco, a city that he believes to be among the best in the world. He sees San Francisco as a place of ample opportunities for families; however, he was starting to notice that living there also came with many challenges.

"Families with young children are often in need of basic support such as safe housing, adequate nutrition for their children and babies, and safe, clean outdoor spaces for children to play, learn and grow," said Ash Gujral.

By founding the Gujral Community Fund, he sought to help families overcome such challenges by supporting organizations doing important work in a variety of sectors.

Gujral also detailed a few of the Fund's many charitable partners who have made their dream of making San Francisco a better place to live a reality. For example, Gujral discussed the Gujral Community Fund's partnership with the Pomeroy Recreation & Rehabilitation Center, which is committed to providing recreational, vocational, and educational opportunities for people with disabilities in the city.

He also mentioned the partnerships that the fund has forged with St Jude's Children Research Hospital and New Story, the latter of which is a non-profit organization that aims to end homelessness in San Francisco by building affordable housing using innovative methods.

Ash Gujral also discussed a few of the key donors of the Gujral Community Fund over the years.

"The Gujral Community Fund prides itself on remaining engaged and up to date on the needs of the San Franciscan community. As a result, they have strong relationships with some of the city's most prolific charity foundations, who provide donations and resources that directly impact San Franciscan's lives for the better each year," Ash Gujral shared.

He also took the opportunity to not only list but sincerely thank three of their charitable partners: the John Burton Foundation, the Homeless Prenatal Program, and the United Council of Human Services.

For more information, visit https://ashgujral.com/.

About Ash Gujral

Ash Gujral moved to San Francisco at a young age and quickly fell in love with the city. Over time, Gujral's love for his hometown inspired him to give back to his community. That is when he founded the Gujral Community Fund, a charitable organization focused on improving the city in order to keep as many families in San Francisco as possible. The Gujral Community Fund has many aims, including supporting organizations that are refurbishing the city's older homes, repairing play spaces for children, and helping provide nutritious meals to those in need. Some of the organizations that the Gujral Community Fund supports include the Pomeroy Recreation & Rehabilitation Center, the San Francisco SPCA, New Story, and St. Jude Children Research Hospital.

Contact:

Ash Gujral

Founder, Gujral Community Fund

San Francisco, California

https://gujralcommunityfund.org/

info@gujralcommunityfund.org

SOURCE: Ash Gujral

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634490/Ash-Gujral-Speaks-Out-on-the-Charitable-Partners-of-the-Gujral-Community-Fund