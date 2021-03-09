Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin S.A. to Host Conference Call and Webcast Presentation to Discuss Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Grupo Clarín S.A. (BCBA:GCLA); (LSE:GCLA) will host a conference call and webcast presentation on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time (2:00 pm Buenos Aires time) to discuss its Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results.

Presentations will be in English, based on the earnings release, which will be distributed on Thursday, March 11, 2021 after the markets close.

Those interested in connecting via conference call are invited to please dial 1-877-830-2576 toll free from the U.S., 0-800-666-0250 from Argentina, or +1-785-424-1726 from elsewhere 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. The Conference ID is CLARIN.

The 4Q20 results will be accompanied by a webcast presentation. To access the live stream and slide presentation, visit: https://services.choruscall.com/links/gcla210312fFB3HLWZ.html.

There will be a replay available, for 7 days, starting four hours after the conclusion of the conference call. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-488-7474 toll free from the U.S., or +1-862-902-0129 from anywhere outside the U.S. The replay passcode is: 65322621.

The webcast presentation will be archived at http://www.grupoclarin.com/ir/.

About the Company

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in printing and publishing and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper - Diario Clarín - is one of the highest circulation newspapers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography and age.

Investor Relations Contacts: In Buenos Aires: In London: In New York: Grupo Clarin S.A. Jasford IR i-advize Corporate Communications Agustin Medina Manson Alex Money Melanie Carpenter / Camilla Ferreira Tel: +54 11 4309 7215 Tel: +44 20 3289 5300 Tel: +1 212 406 3692 / 3695 Email: investors@grupoclarin.com E-mail: alex@jasford.com Email: clarin@i-advize.com

SOURCE: Grupo Clarín

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634378/Grupo-Clarin-SA-to-Host-Conference-Call-and-Webcast-Presentation-to-Discuss-Fourth-Quarter-2020-Results