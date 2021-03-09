KOLAS Energy Takes Cannabis Cultivation to Cutting Edge Heights

KOLAS launches sustainable "green" energy production with a goal of achieving Net Zero Energy status (NZE).

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / KOLAS Energy (a division of Sacramento-based KOLAS Corp) is optimizing the efficiency of the entire cannabis value chain from cultivation through retail by integrating industry-leading energy infrastructure and new technology.

Building both regional and international partnerships, KOLAS Energy is leading the way to help California achieve future energy conservation mandates, helping reduce agricultural carbon footprints and bringing outdated cannabis cultivation into forward-thinking and industry-leading development.

"As one of the nation's fastest-growing industries, it's important that we develop an innovative and sustainable means of cultivation," states Garib "Justin" Karapetyan, CEO of KOLAS. "We wish to develop a universal standard and a net-zero energy state."

Sustainable "green" energy production is achieved via solar PV, on-site microturbine power and heat co-generation, and LED grow lights, together reducing power consumption from the utility grid. Bio-waste conversion technology is also utilized to generate reusable natural biogas, which feeds the co-gen microturbines. New revenue streams are generated as surplus energy is sold back to the utility grid and other energy distributors. This creates an entirely new services industry, as well as cost savings for the cultivator.

SMUD - Sacramento's local energy utility - is an active partner in ongoing energy efficiency development projects. Taking the next step also requires international technological support. KOLAS Energy is working with Israeli software company Growor Inc., who are unveiling their plans to develop a sustainable and efficient means to cultivate cannabis, hemp, and ultimately, other agricultural plants.

KOLAS Energy and Growor Inc.'s state-of-the-art integrated co-generation process will implement a joint flagship growing project in Sacramento with the goal of becoming one of the most advanced cultivators in the U.S. with the support of Israeli technology.

"We are appreciative of the ongoing industry support with," Karapetyan added. "We look forward to growing our businesses and the successful outcome of this large-scale initiative. Who better to learn from than Israel?"

Reports indicate that California is the largest cannabis market in the U.S and is projected to have a $10 billion economic impact by 2022. Global projections are expected to reach $22 billion by 2022. New regulations and the legalization of cannabis in various states continue to lead to market expansion.

About KOLAS

KOLAS is a vertically integrated-horizontally diversified cannabis and hemp company based out of Sacramento, California. Being part of one of the fastest-growing industries in the United States, KOLAS also provides services and real estate to the specialized cannabis and hemp industries, including compliance, SOPs, and business "best practices."

