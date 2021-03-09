MorphoSys AG: Invitation to MorphoSys' Full Year Results 2020 Conference Call on March 16, 2021

Conference Call Alert
PLANEGG & MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR; Prime Standard Segment; MDAX & TecDAX; NASDAQ:MOR), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and a leader in antibody, protein, and peptide technologies, will publish its results for the financial year 2020 on March 15, 2021 at 10:00 pm CET (5:00 pm EDT).
MorphoSys' Management team will host a conference call and webcast on March 16, 2021 at 2:00 pm CET (9:00 am EDT) to present results for the financial year 2020 and provide an outlook for 2021.
The conference call will start with a presentation by the Management team followed by a Q&A session. Presenters will be:
- Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer
- Sung Lee, Chief Financial Officer
- Roland Wandeler, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer
- Malte Peters, M.D., Chief Research & Development Officer
A live webcast and slides will be made available at the Media and Investors section under Conferences on MorphoSys' website, http://www.morphosys.com.
Dial-in number for the conference call (2:00 pm CET; 1:00 pm GMT; 9:00 am EDT):
Germany: +49 69 201 744 220
For UK residents: +44 203 009 2470
A replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.
About MorphoSys
Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has more than 600 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com or www.morphosys-us.com.
Monjuvi(R) is a registered trademark of MorphoSys AG.
SOURCE: MorphoSys AG
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/634512/Invitation-to-MorphoSys-Full-Year-Results-2020-Conference-Call-on-March-16-2021