Is 2021 a Good Time for a First Time Home Buyer Loan? Moreira Team | MortgageRight Offers Advice on this Timely Topic

The founders of Moreira Team | MortgageRight know that many people who have never purchased a home before are wondering if 2021 is a good time to buy a house and apply for a first time home buyer loan

According to the founders of Moreira Team | MortgageRight, the short answer to both of these timely questions is a resounding "yes." The founders are also offering more in-depth advice on this important topic

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / According to the founders of the boutique mortgage broker and lending company, the COVID-19 pandemic has made 2021 an ideal time to purchase a home. Mortgage rates continue to be low and because so many people are now working from home, they may be more flexible about where they can purchase a house.

Whether people are looking for a loan for first time home owners, an FHA mortgage loan or a VA mortgage loan, the historically low interest rates means buyers will not only have a lower monthly mortgage payment, they may be able to spend more on a house.

For those who are concerned if making a home purchase during a global pandemic is a good idea, the founders of Moreira Team | MortgageRight noted that this decision really has more to do with the financial stability of the home buyer rather than the situation with COVID-19 itself.

People who have not been furloughed from their jobs and are still earning a regular income, have a steady job, a decent FICO score of around 640 or higher, do not have a lot of debt and have money set aside for a reasonable down payment and closing costs are still solid candidates for a first time home purchase, the founders said.

Those who are unsure about how the mortgage process works are welcome to reach out to the professionals at Moreira Team | MortgageRight at any time. Because they realize that buying a home for the first time can be intimidating and stressful, they are ready and able to answer questions about the process to help alleviate any of those concerns.

"The good news is we put together a comprehensive list of the best loan programs that you, as a first time homebuyer, should be aware of. These programs offer different benefits depending on your unique situation and are designed to help you reach your goal of homeownership," the spokesperson noted.

About Moreira Team | MortgageRight:

Moreira Team | MortgageRight is a boutique mortgage broker and lender built to cater towards their clients' financial needs, finding the best loan for their unique situation. They believe in a consultative "done-for-you" approach to getting a mortgage. That's a fancy way of saying they treat their clients like family and make sure everything goes smooth. They also shop each loan with over 22 lenders and banks to make sure they deliver on their promise to get their clients the best deal. For more information, please visit https://moreirateam.com/.

To learn more about the first time home buyer loan programs that are available through Moreira Team | MortgageRight, please visit https://moreirateam.com/.

