Signal Advance, Inc.: Signal Advance Applies Its Proprietary Technology to Transform Cybersecurity and Virtually Eliminate Remote Hacking

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2021 / Signal Advance, Inc. (OTC PINK:SIGL) today announced it has taken the first major steps toward development of Analog Guard, an encryption technology that exploits the Company's proprietary Signal Advance technology. The analog encryption system under development is expected to virtually eliminate remote hacking, transforming the cybersecurity sector.

Technological advances in such areas as e-commerce, mobile payments, cloud computing, Big Data and analytics, IoT, AI, machine learning, and social media, the main drivers for economic growth, have resulted in higher incidences of cyber-attacks and increased cyber risk for users and businesses. Cybe-crime is projected to cost over $6 trillion globally in 2021 (up from $3 trillion in 2015) and is more profitable than the global trade of all major illegal drugs combined (…according to the Cisco / Cyber-security Ventures 2019 Cybersecurity Almanac).

Analog Guard encryption integrates the Company's proprietary SA technology combination with multiple analog methodologies to provide unparalleled cybersecurity designed to eliminate remote hacking. The Company's proprietary analog encryption system is expected to provide superior cybersecurity protection for industrial and infrastructure control systems (e.g. SCADA, DCS, PLC, building controls, etc.), IoT devices and sensors, personal communications, wireless wearable devices, implanted medical devices, connected cars, as well as government, satellite, military defense and commercial data communications.

Dr. Chris M. Hymel, the Company CEO, stated: "With the development of Analog Guard, we believe it will be extremely difficult for cyber-criminals to mount attacks and nearly impossible to attack systems remotely."

About Signal Advance, Inc.

Signal Advance, Inc., an emerging technologies company, has developed and is now commercializing its proprietary system to improve response time performance in signal detection. Target markets for the technology include medical, commercial, industrial controls and communications, cybersecurity, industrial, transportation, IT and military defense. For more information, visit www.signaladvance.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks, including those set forth in the Company's Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact:

Signal Advance, Inc.

713 510 7445

IR@signaladvance .com

SOURCE: Signal Advance, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/634551/Signal-Advance-Applies-Its-Proprietary-Technology-to-Transform-Cybersecurity-and-Virtually-Eliminate-Remote-Hacking